Villa A by Eitaro Satake and Miki Okuno - teamSTAR Wins Silver in A' Architecture Awards

Stunning Weekend House Overlooking the Pacific Ocean Honored for Exceptional Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eitaro Satake and Miki Okuno - teamSTAR 's "Villa A" has been awarded the prestigious Silver A' Design Award in the Architecture , Building and Structure Design category. The A' Design Award is a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of architecture design, celebrating projects that demonstrate outstanding creativity, innovation, and functionality.Villa A's recognition in the A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award category underscores its relevance to current trends and needs within the industry. The design showcases a masterful use of space, materials, and natural light, aligning with the highest standards of architectural excellence. This award-winning project serves as an inspiration for architects, designers, and clients seeking to create spaces that seamlessly blend aesthetics, functionality, and environmental sensitivity.Situated near the town of Hayama, the birthplace of Japan's yachting culture, Villa A boasts a breathtaking view of the Pacific Ocean. The design draws inspiration from the sea, featuring a sculptural form with a vaulted roof and a series of arches that evoke the image of rippling waves. The curved lines of the CLT (cross-laminated timber) roof create an expansive and airy interior space, while a characteristic large sash window in the living room blurs the boundaries between indoor and outdoor living.The Silver A' Design Award for Villa A serves as a testament to Eitaro Satake and Miki Okuno - teamSTAR's commitment to pushing the boundaries of architectural design. This recognition is expected to inspire the team to continue exploring innovative solutions that prioritize user experience, environmental sustainability, and aesthetic appeal in their future projects. As the architecture industry continues to evolve, Villa A stands as a shining example of how thoughtful design can elevate the built environment and enhance the lives of those who inhabit it.Project MembersVilla A was designed by a talented team of professionals, including Director and Architect Eitaro Satake (STAR), Main Architect Miki Okuno (Moo-Flat design), Assistant Designer Kohki Yanase (STAR), and Management by Shinichiro Yamada (Yamada Studio). The project also received support from Koichi Eguchi (adLb), structural engineering by soaps, mechanical and electrical engineering by EM design, and lighting design by Plus y.Interested parties may learn more about Villa A and explore its unique features at:About Eitaro Satake and Miki Okuno - teamSTAREitaro Satake and Miki Okuno are the driving forces behind teamSTAR︎, a platform of experts in diverse design-related fields. Satake, the team leader, began his career in architectural design in 1996, approaching his work through the lens of fine art. He founded the design firm STAR in 2002 and later established teamSTAR︎ in 2021. The team specializes in hospitality design, with a portfolio that includes resort hotels, villas, offices, and even projects in ossuary and funeral facility design. Satake and Okuno have garnered numerous awards for their exceptional work, including the Kyoto Global Design Award, the Asia Pacific Interior Design Award, the A'Design Award, and the Good Design Award.About teamSTARteamSTAR︎ is a platform of experts in diverse design-related fields that takes a comprehensive approach to clients' needs, from branding to architectural and spatial design. Guided by the concept of "beautifying the world through the power of design," the team specializes in hospitality design and has applied their expertise to projects throughout Japan, including resort hotels, villas, and offices. Team leader Eitaro Satake's portfolio also includes projects in ossuary and funeral facility design, as well as the revitalization of shrines and temples. The team's exceptional work has been recognized with numerous awards and accolades, showcasing their commitment to excellence in design.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence, innovation, and a strong understanding of architectural principles. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria such as innovative use of space, structural integrity, environmental impact, and social relevance. Winning the Silver A' Design Award is a significant achievement that highlights the designer's exceptional expertise, creativity, and commitment to pushing the boundaries of architecture and design.About A' Design AwardThe A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award is a prestigious international design competition that recognizes outstanding achievements in architectural design. The award welcomes entries from a diverse range of participants, including renowned architects, engineering firms, construction companies, and influential brands in the architecture and design industries. By participating in this competition, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their design vision, gain global recognition, and be celebrated for their exceptional architecture and structure design skills. The A' Design Award, now in its 16th year, is organized across multiple industries and is open to entries from all countries. The ultimate goal of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, contributing to the creation of a better world through the power of good design. Interested individuals can learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore the jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects by visiting https://architectureartdesign.com

