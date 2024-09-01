Derby Barracks/Domestic Assault Update

* Update - mug shot attached *





VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A5004573

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 8/31/2024 1224 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 58 E, Lowell

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Cruelty to A Child

ACCUSED: Anthony King

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 8/31/24 at approximately 1224 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a family disturbance that had occurred at a residence in the town of Lowell. Investigation showed that King had assaulted a household member. King was arrested and brought to the Derby Barracks for processing. King was later released with a citation for court.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/3/2024 1230

COURT: Orleans County Superior Court

MUGSHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



