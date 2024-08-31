Shaftsbury Barracks - Home Improvement Fraud
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B3002175
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ben Irwin
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: June 18, 2024
INCIDENT LOCATION: Sandgate Rd, Sandgate VT
VIOLATION: Home Improvement Fraud
ACCUSED: Donald Crowley
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington VT
VICTIM: George Dyke
AGE: 74
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sandgate VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 18, 2024, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks took a report of potential fraud in Sandgate VT. George Dyke reported he paid Donald Crowley money for a home improvement project that was incomplete. Investigation revealed that Crowley did not complete the project as agreed and Dyke requested a refund, in which Crowley failed to refund Dyke's money. On August 31, 2024 Crowley was issued a criminal citation to appear at the Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division on October 21, 2024 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of Home Improvement Fraud.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: October 21, 2024 / 0815 hours
COURT: Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.