Shaftsbury Barracks - Home Improvement Fraud

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24B3002175

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ben Irwin                          

STATION: Shaftsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: June 18, 2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sandgate Rd, Sandgate VT

VIOLATION: Home Improvement Fraud

 

ACCUSED: Donald Crowley                                            

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington VT

 

VICTIM: George Dyke

AGE: 74

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sandgate VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 18, 2024, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks took a report of potential fraud in Sandgate VT. George Dyke reported he paid Donald Crowley money for a home improvement project that was incomplete. Investigation revealed that Crowley did not complete the project as agreed and Dyke requested a refund, in which Crowley failed to refund Dyke's money. On August 31, 2024 Crowley was issued a criminal citation to appear at the Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division on October 21, 2024 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of Home Improvement Fraud.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: October 21, 2024 / 0815 hours            

COURT: Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not Included

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

