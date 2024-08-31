Pål Jonson signs Joint Declaration on defence cooperation with Czech Republic

Mr Pål Jonson, Minister for Defence, Sweden, today had a bilateral meeting with Ms Jana Černochová, Minister for Defence, Czech Republic, during the security conference GLOBSEC Forum, which is taking place from 30 August to 1 September in Prague. A Joint Declaration on the Enhancement of Defence Cooperation was signed.

The Joint Declaration expresses the will of Sweden and Czech Republic to increase the defence related cooperation in areas, such as, the use of JAS 39 Gripen aircraft beyond its originally intended period till 2027, support in operating, experience sharing and joint training activities of Swedish made CV90 infantry fighting vehicle, and provision of assistance to Ukraine in its fight against the ongoing Russian aggression in Ukraine.

– I am convinced that with this Joint Declaration the defence cooperation between Sweden and Czech Republic will further increase to the benefit of both parties. I am looking forward to enhancing our relations and to take stock of the concrete results in due course, says Minister for Defence Pål Jonson.

During the meeting the two defence ministers discussed European security, the Czech ammunition initiative, as well as cooperation on Gripen aircraft and CV90 infantry fighting vehicle.