Lane Closure on WV 2, in Proctor, to Begin Saturday, August 31, 2024

A portion of WV 2, in Proctor, beginning at the Wetzel County line, continuing north for four miles, to the Marshall County line, will be restricted to one lane, from at 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., on Saturday, August 31, 2024, for seismic testing. On Sunday, September 1, 2024, testing will be from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Motorists are advised to reduce speed.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​