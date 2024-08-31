Road Closure on County Route 1/7 (Halls Road), in Colliers, on Monday, September 2, 2024

Page Content A portion of County Route 1/7 (Halls Road), in Colliers, at milepost 1.42, will be closed, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., on Monday, September 2, 2024, through Wednesday, September 4, 2024, for slip repair. Emergency vehicles and school buses cannot be accommodated. Motorists must use an alternate route.



Alternate Routes: Use County Route 12(Mechling Hill Road) or County Route 27 (Eldersville Road).



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.