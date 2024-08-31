WVDOH in discussions with Brooke County to come up with best solution for proposed ambulance station

Submit Release
The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) will continue to work with Brooke County authorities to come up with the best solution to install signs at a new EMS facility being built on WV 2 in Wellsburg.

With the new EMS facility expected to open in October, Brooke County officials have not asked for any formal permits yet for signage for the new facility.

“We encourage everyone to talk to us early on with any project so we can all get on the same page,” said Joe Pack, P.E., WVDOH Chief Engineer of Operations. “It is our goal to have the most appropriate signage at all entrances throughout the state.”

Even without formal permit requests, Pack said the division has been in preliminary discussions with Brooke County officials. No decisions have been made, but potential solutions are being considered.
“We take a proactive approach,” said Pack.  “We ask questions. Our ultimate goal is the safety of the traveling public.”​​

