DBEDT E-newsletter – August 2024

Aloha kākou, As we reflect on the one-year anniversary of the devastating Maui wildfires, I want to acknowledge the incredible resilience shown by our community and share how DBEDT has been supporting recovery efforts. From providing housing relief through the Hale ʻO Lāʻie interim housing project to supporting local businesses through grants and resources, we continue to work on long-term economic revitalization, focusing on innovation, entrepreneurship, and sustainability to ensure that Maui emerges stronger than ever. This year has been a testament to the power of community and collaboration. The road to recovery is ongoing, but with continued determination, we will rebuild and create a more resilient Hawaiʻi. Mahalo for your support and commitment to this journey of recovery and growth. Me ke aloha,

James Kunane Tokioka Hale ʻO Lāʻie Welcomes First Maui Wildfire Survivors Governor Josh Green recently announced the move-in of the first wildfire survivors at Hale ʻO Lāʻie, an interim housing project in Kīhei, formerly known as the Haggai Institute. This initiative, led by the Hawaiʻi Housing Finance and Development Corporation (HHFDC) in partnership with the Hawaiʻi Office of Recovery and Resiliency (ORR) and the Department of Human Services (DHS), is part of the Hawaiʻi Interim Housing Program (HIHP). HIHP was created to provide immediate housing relief for households affected by the August 2023 Maui wildfires. Twenty households have already received keys to their new homes, and additional survivors are expected to move in momentarily. Hale ʻO Lāʻie offers around 150 hotel-style studios and suites, fully equipped with modern appliances, and is provided at no cost to survivors. This effort is part of the state's larger mission to address the housing needs of wildfire victims, with more than 500 households having begun the application process. In addition to Hale ʻO Lāʻie, the HIHP includes Ka Laʻi Ola, a West Maui project currently under construction, which will offer up to 450 modular homes for those ineligible for FEMA assistance. Hawaiʻi AI & Cloud Innovation Summit Highlights Technology’s Impact On August 21, 2024, the Hawaiʻi AI & Cloud Innovation Summit brought together industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and government officials at the Hawaiʻi Convention Center to explore the latest in AI and cloud technologies. Hosted by DBEDT and partners, the City and County of Honolulu, Office of Hawaiian Affairs and the Chamber of Commerce of Hawai‘i, the summit featured keynotes by Natasha Nicola from Amazon Web Services, discussing data-driven digital transformation, and John Larson from Booz Allen Hamilton, exploring AI's potential for Hawaiʻi. More than 400 attendees participated in breakout sessions focusing on business innovation, workforce development and entrepreneurship, positioning Hawaiʻi as a leader in technology-driven economic growth. Supporting Businesses at the 2024 Made in Hawaiʻi Festival DBEDT’s Business Development and Support Division (BDSD) partnered with INPEACE to support 14 Native Hawaiian-owned businesses at this year’s Made in Hawaiʻi Festival, held from August 23-25. In addition, BDSD partnered with Leeward Community College to support 16 food businesses from the 'Āina to Mākeke program and the Wahiawā Value-Added Product Development Center. These 30 businesses showcased a diverse range of products, including health and beauty items, apparel, food and beverages, and home décor. BDSD provided these businesses with booth space and marketing support, allowing them to present their products to a broader audience. This initiative was part of DBEDT's ongoing efforts to enhance economic opportunities and cultural sustainability within Native Hawaiian communities, and with new entrepreneurs.

2023 State of Hawaiʻi Data Book Now Available DBEDT’s Research and Economic Analysis Division (READ) has published the 2023 State of Hawaiʻi Data Book, the 56th edition of this comprehensive statistical resource. Organized into 24 sections, the Data Book includes 845 tables covering topics such as population, education, economy, tourism, and more. Key insights include trends in public school enrollment, economic shifts, and significant data on the tourism industry. The Data Book is available electronically, allowing users to download specific data tables in PDF or Excel formats. Small Business Regulatory Review Board Meeting – Sept. 19, 2024, 10 a.m.

This month's meeting will review several Hawaiʻi Administrative Rules. The public is welcome to attend in person or virtually. For more information and the full agenda, visit sbrrb.hawaii.gov/meetings HTA 2025 Community Partner Application Deadline – Sept. 20, 2024, 4:30 p.m.

The Hawai‘i Tourism Authority (HTA) is seeking proposals for its Kūkulu Ola, Kahu ‘Āina, Ho‘okipa Malihini Initiative, Signature Event and Community Enrichment programs to support culture, natural resources, and signature festivals or events in 2025. These programs aim to promote Hawai‘i's unique cultural heritage and natural environment while enhancing visitor experiences. For more information, visit: https://www.hawaiiancouncil.org/kilohana/ HTDC Quest Accelerator Application Deadline – Sept. 27, 2024

Join the Quest Accelerator’s 2024 Hawai‘i Cohort! This year’s theme focuses on fostering resilience within Hawai‘i’s local community. The 2024 Quest Accelerator, in collaboration with the Hawai‘i Technology Development Corporation (HTDC), leverages key government networks and industry partnerships to accelerate emerging technology startups in Hawaii as they navigate entry into commercial and government markets. For more information or to apply, click here. Hawaiʻi Small Business Fair – Sept. 28, 2024, 7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

The 13th Annual Hawaiʻi Small Business Fair will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2024, at Leeward Community College from 7:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. This free event offers over 20 expert-led classes and 30 exhibitors, providing valuable resources for local entrepreneurs. Topics include business planning, e-commerce, finance, and more. Registration is required by September 25, 2024. For more information, visit: https://oahubusinessconnector.org/2024-hawaii-small-business-fair/ Hawaiʻi Tourism Conference – Sept. 30 – Oct. 1, 2024

The 2024 Hawaiʻi Tourism Conference will be held at the Hawaiʻi Convention Center. Hosted by the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority, this annual event gathers global tourism industry leaders to discuss innovations, trends, and strategies impacting Hawaiʻi's tourism sector. Attendees will gain insights through keynote presentations, panel discussions, and networking opportunities focused on sustainable tourism and cultural preservation. For more information or to register, click here.

