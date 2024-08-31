READ E-newsletter – Q3 2024

|
Aloha,
Welcome to this quarter's newsletter from the Research and Economic Analysis Division (READ) of the Department of Business, Economic Development, and Tourism (DBEDT).
In this issue, we continue to provide our regular updates on tourism and labor statistics, alongside new insights into various aspects of Hawaiʻi's economy and social landscape. Our latest reports cover topics such as population and economic projections for 2050, consumer spending trends in Honolulu, housing overcrowding, and Hawai‘i’s Genuine Progress Indicator. We also examine commuter-adjusted population estimates, urban and rural area classifications, consumer debt trends, and the demographic, social, and economic characteristics of Hawai‘i’s race groups.
As always, your feedback is crucial to shaping our research and ensuring that our reports address the needs and challenges facing our communities. We encourage you to continue sharing your thoughts and suggesting new areas of exploration.
Mahalo for your ongoing support and interest in READ's work. To stay updated on our latest data and reports, sign up for our mailing list to receive them directly when they are released.
Warm regards,
Dr. Eugene Tian
Chief State Economist, Research and Economic Analysis Division
Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism
State of Hawai‘i Data Book
Published annually since 1962, this is the official summary of statistics on the social, economic, and political organization of the State of Hawai‘i.
Monthly Economic Indicators (MEI)
The monthly report includes state and individual county data on the labor force and unemployment, wage and salary jobs, general fund tax revenue, building permits, single-family and condo resales, and visitor arrivals.
2024 2nd Quarter Statistical & Economic Report (QSER)
This comprehensive forecast and report, released on June 6, examines economic conditions and outlook for the State and the individual counties, covering the labor market, income and prices, tax revenues, tourism, construction, and other key areas.
Data Visualization and Analytics - Various dashboards are updated daily, weekly, monthly, or annually, depending on data availability.
Economic Data Warehouse – Covers a wide range of economic indicators and can be filtered by frequency, date range, and area.
Tourism Data Warehouse – Includes visitor trends and characteristics, air seats to the islands, spending patterns, and hotel performance.
Maui Data Update - A dashboard presenting data on Maui’s economic recovery, updated weekly.
Consumer Spending Analysis and the Cost of Living in Honolulu: 1986-2022 (April 2024)
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) tracks annual consumer expenditures, income, and demographics nationwide. Honolulu, one of the 22 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs) featured in the BLS report, stands out with its consumer expenditures growing at a slower pace than incomes. Notably, Honolulu ranks the lowest in consumer spending as a percentage of pre-tax income among the 22 MSAs, indicating that higher tax payments may be limiting broader economic expansion.
Overcrowding in Hawai‘i Housing Report (June 2024)
This report highlights overcrowding in Hawai‘i, revealing significant differences between homeowners and renters. Hawai‘i ranks seventh nationally in rental housing dependence, with overcrowding rates for renters well above the national average. In 2022, over 115,000 residents lived in overcrowded conditions, including more than 47,000 in severely overcrowded housing.
Hawai‘i’s Genuine Progress Indicator 2024 Update
The Hawai‘i Genuine Progress Indicator (HI GPI) measures economic welfare by assessing the costs and benefits of economic activity across the state. Comprising 8 main indicators and 42 sub-indicators, HI GPI captures economic, social, and environmental impacts. This web update builds on a collaborative report by DBEDT, the University of Hawai‘i, and Hawai‘i Pacific University.
Commuter-Adjusted Population in Hawai‘i (May 2024)
This report estimates the commuter-adjusted population, which reflects the number of people typically present in an area during business hours. This metric is essential for community planning, helping to identify customer bases, understand traffic patterns, and allocate disaster relief resources. Estimates are provided for various locations in Hawai‘i.
Hawai‘i Consumer Debt Report: 2003-2023 (April 2024)
This report examines consumer debt trends in Hawai‘i and the U.S. from 2003 to 2023, covering categories such as auto loans, mortgages, student loans, and credit card debt. Key insights include total debt, debt per capita, and delinquency rates.
READ's monthly and quarterly reports provide essential insights into Hawai‘i’s tourism industry, covering visitor characteristics, expenditures, and economic impact. Key statistics include:
Additionally, READ offers other key reports on Hawai‘i’s tourism infrastructure, including:
-
Visitor Statistics: Preliminary data on visitor characteristics, expenditures, and air seat capacity for U.S. West, U.S. East, Japan, and Canada.
-
Island Highlights: Visitor numbers by island, including domestic and international breakdowns, visitor days, and air seats.
-
Visitor Expenditures: Monthly and year-to-date spending data across categories such as lodging, food, transportation, and shopping.
-
Cruise Data: YTD information on cruise arrivals, visitor days, and spending.
-
Market Areas: Insights into visitor characteristics from markets like Oceania, South Korea, and China.
-
Q1 2024 Visitor Satisfaction Study: Quarterly assessments of visitor satisfaction and activities across eight key markets.
-
Q1 2024 Hawai'i Timeshare Report: Quarterly insights into timeshare occupancy, employment, payroll, and tax contributions.
-
Air Seat Capacity Outlook: Monthly analysis of scheduled air seats and flights to Hawai‘i, comparing 2024, 2023, and 2019 data.
-
Hotel Performance: Monthly reports on hotel occupancy, average daily rates, and RevPAR, available statewide and by county in PDF and Excel formats.
-
Vacation Rental Report: Monthly data on vacation rental supply, demand, occupancy, and daily rates, with detailed regional breakdowns.
2024 Labor Statistics
Monthly estimates of the Civilian Labor Force, Employment, and Unemployment. The Unemployment Rates for the state, counties, and islands of Hawaiʻi are revised annually.
