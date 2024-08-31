Submit Release
Celebrating a Centenarian

Frank Pavel (’46), D.M.D., attended Gonzaga University on the V12 Navy College Training Program, playing both baseball (as a left-handed pitcher) and basketball, before going on to complete his surgical training at Johns Hopkins and the Mayo Clinic.

One of Frank Pavel's northwest championship Zag basketball teams

(The 1942 Gonzaga Men's Basketball team; Frank Pavel is in the top row, second from the left.)

In celebration of his 100th birthday this October, Dr. Pavel returned to his Gonzaga roots. He toured the Volker Center for Athletic Achievement, Patterson Baseball Complex and the McCarthey Athletic Center, and even popped in on Gonzaga President Thayne M. McCulloh.

Frank Pavel and Gonzaga Basketball

Zag Baseball alum Frank Pavel

Gonzaga President Thayne McCulloh and Frank Pavel (and family)

Dr. Pavel was born in Lewiston Idaho, where he married his high school sweetheart Marilyn Ruth Lester. He now resides in San Diego, where he raised his six children and practiced oral and maxillofacial surgery for over 60 years. His son Frank Pavel Jr. (’76) and niece Gracie Pavel Schultz (’28) followed in his footsteps, carrying on his Gonzaga legacy.

Gonzaga University is grateful to have been part of Dr. Pavel’s life and 100th birthday celebration.

