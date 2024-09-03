New Book Helps Professionals Master Balance and Performance, On Virtual Shelves Now

"Girl, Get Your Life Off The Fault Line: The Busy Professional's Guide For Mastering Balance To Shift From Overwhelmed To Empowered" by Dr. Judy Wright Dr. Judy Wright

SAYREVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES , September 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Judy Wright, a trailblazing physician and wellness guru, is excited to announce the release of her transformative new book, "Girl, Get Your Life Off The Fault Line: The Busy Professional's Guide For Mastering Balance To Shift From Overwhelmed To Empowered." This empowering guide is set to revolutionize the way busy professionals tackle stress and reclaim their lives.In her highly anticipated book, Dr. Wright combines her decades of expertise in family medicine with cutting-edge wellness strategies to deliver a powerful blueprint for achieving balance and empowerment. "Girl, Get Your Life Off The Fault Line: The Busy Professional's Guide For Mastering Balance To Shift From Overwhelmed To Empowered" provides a refreshing approach to overcoming the daily chaos that plagues many professionals. Readers will discover practical tools and actionable strategies designed to turn their overwhelm into empowerment and regain control of their professional and personal lives.“Through this book, I want to offer a guide that not only addresses the symptoms of stress, but also gets to the heart of how to truly overcome it,” says Dr. Judy Wright. “My goal is to empower readers to break free from the cycle of burnout, find their balance, and enhance their professional performance and personal satisfaction.”Dr. Wright, who has dedicated over 20 years to family medicine and wellness, is the CEO of JW Health Consulting and a renowned international speaker. Her dynamic workshops and impactful speaking engagements, including titles such as "Self-Care is the Ultimate Health Hack" and "From Burnout to Fired Up!," have earned her accolades and an etched spot as a top, dynamic thought leader in wellness. With this new book, she brings her life-changing insights into a format that readers can access anytime, anywhere."Girl, Get Your Life Off The Fault Line: The Busy Professional's Guide For Mastering Balance To Shift From Overwhelmed To Empowered" is not just a book—it's a movement toward a more balanced and empowered way of living. The book is available for purchase at www.wellnesswithdrjudy.com/faultline For more information about Dr. Judy Wright, her monthly workshops and how to book her for your next event, please visit www.wellnesswithdrjudy.com About Dr. Judy Wright:Dr. Judy Wright, MD, CHCQM, FHELA, is a distinguished physician with over 20 years of experience. In addition to her medical expertise, she is a wellness and performance strategist dedicated to helping busy professionals conquer stress and achieve peak performance in their careers. Through her engaging workshops like “Stress Ain’t Normal: Learn to Recognize the Signs Before They Lead to Burnout” and insightful books like "Girl! Get Your Life Off The Fault Line: The Busy Professional's Guide For Mastering Balance To Shift From Overwhelmed To Empowered” along with dynamic public speaking engagements, Dr. Judy offers practical strategies to offer immediate relief and foster long-term resilience. Her expertise has been featured on SCRIPPS TV, All Health Go TV, CBS, ABC, Thrive Global, Success Magazine and more.

