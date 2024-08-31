Inmedix® raises another $38,765.00 to support kids with arthritis at Seattle Children’s

This 8th Annual Golf Tournament takes aggregate funding to over $165,000.

NORMANDY PARK, WA, USA, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seattle-based biotech/medtech Inmedix, Inc. continued to support kids with arthritis at its 8th annual Inmedix charity golf tournament at the Club at Snoqualmie Ridge on Monday, August 26, 2024. Today, it announced a final tally of $38,765 raised. After eight annual events, the company has provided over $165,000 in support of research and other pressing needs of the Pediatric Rheumatology Division at Seattle Children’s.

These events have been organized a bit differently than most charity golf events. To ensure that all collected fees go 100% to support kids with arthritis, every entry check is made out to “Seattle Children’s”. After golf and the awards banquet, the comprehensive bill is given to the event’s sole sponsor, Inmedix Inc.

Inmedix is working to provide medical-grade heart rate variability (HRV) to US clinicians and researchers. The Company filed its 510(k) with the FDA in May and is currently working to comply with FDA feedback to achieve device clearance and to initiate commercialization in the very near future.

“This event has become a tradition and my hope for Inmedix to be a good corporate neighbor,” said Andrew J. Holman, MD, local rheumatologist, Inmedix CEO and Co-founder, and Clinical Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of Washington. “As a local rheumatologist, I find the work at Seattle Children’s most compelling. Autoimmune disease in adults remains challenging, but we are making progress. I wish we had more insight to help the kids, but at least Inmedix can generate funds to support pediatric rheumatologists on the front lines.”

Esi Morgan, MD, MSCE, Division Head of Pediatric Rheumatology at Seattle Children’s, and Professor of Pediatrics at the University of Washington, noted “Many people are surprised to learn that kids get arthritis and other autoimmune diseases, and when they do, they may suffer pain, disability and decreased ability to participate in usual activities of childhood. The Division of Rheumatology at Seattle Children’s is so grateful to Dr. Holman and Inmedix, for so generously supporting our research into better care and treatments for rheumatologic diseases in childhood.”

The next (9th) annual Inmedix Charity Golf event is planned for late August 2025 to again support kids with arthritis at Seattle Children’s. We hope to take our cumulative support to over $200,000. Thank you to so many wonderful and generous patrons participating year after year, the Club at Snoqualmie Ridge catering and golf teams, and to the folks at BackSwing Golf Events for making these efforts so successful.



About Inmedix, Inc. and its subsidiary, Inmedix UK, Ltd.

Seattle-based biotech/medtech Inmedix, Inc. and its subsidiary Inmedix UK, Ltd., are committed to engaging in world class research to discover innovative solutions for pressing healthcare needs related to the impact of stress, modulated within the brain by the autonomic nervous system (ANS). The Inmedix® CloudHRV™ diagnostic system is leading the development of medical grade heart rate variability (HRV).

