FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Gov. Cox orders flags to be lowered for Overdose Awareness Day

Aug. 30, 2024

Nic Naylor*

Office of the Governor

(385) 602-9159, nnaylor@utah.gov 

Gov. Cox orders flags to fly at half-staff on Aug. 31, 2024

SALT LAKE CITY (Aug. 30, 2024) – Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox has issued an order for the flags of the United States of America and the great state of Utah to be flown at half-staff on all state facilities in recognition of Overdose Awareness Day (H.C.R. 17, 2021). 

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to supporting Utahns battling addiction and mental health challenges,” said Gov. Cox. “We must continue addressing the root causes leading to overdoses in our communities.”

The flags should be lowered to the half-staff position at sunrise on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, and remain at half-staff until sunset on the same day. 

The governor extends an invitation to all private citizens, businesses, and organizations to participate in this recognition.

*Please direct all media inquiries to Nic Naylor while Emma Williams is on maternity leave

