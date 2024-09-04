IGNITE CHANGE AND PARTICIPATE IN THE "SPARK THE VOTE" SOCIAL MEDIA & FILM CHALLENGE

"Spark The Vote" Rickey Minor Sparks The Vote Madeline Blood Sparks The Vote

CALLING ALL CITIZENS: STUDENTS, FILMMAKERS, MUSICIANS, INFLUENCERS, ARTISTS, ACTIVISTS, DANCERS, EDUCATORS, AND MORE

The idea is to use the power of creative storytelling, sharing brief, personal stories to engage your circle to care enough to join you in voting for what you care about.” — Holly Mosher, Executive Director, Why Do You Vote?

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Why Do You Vote? Social Action Campaign is thrilled to announce that the "Spark the Vote" Social Media & Film Challenge is now open for submissions. The Challenge is an exciting opportunity for individuals nationwide to showcase their creativity and passion for civic engagement.We invite everyone—students, filmmakers, musicians, influencers, artists, activists, dancers, educators, and more—to participate in this Challenge for a chance to WIN UP TO $50,000 in cash prizes.Ten awards of $5,000 each will be given to the best videos highlighting various issues. Whether you're passionate about climate, equality, voting, or democracy-this Challenge is for YOU! There are also awards for best song and dance video. Since this Challenge is for social media, humor and fun will help ignite the message.“The idea is to use the power of creative storytelling, sharing brief, personal stories to engage your circle to care enough to join you in voting for what you care about.” Executive Director Holly Mosher says, “I get really excited thinking about the creative videos people will come up with that will move others to vote.”Grab some friends or family, as Ed Begley Jr. did with his daughter Hayden Begley, to encourage voting for Our Climate, or make a video on your own. Your creations can then be posted on social media and submitted to the Challenge. Whether you're a seasoned social media expert or just someone who enjoys filming on your phone, we welcome participants of all ages and levels of experience.Submissions for the #SparkChallenge are due by September 15th—Democracy Day—and the weekend before National Voter Registration Day . The Challenge is strategically designed to inspire people to register to vote and engage in civic life. It's more than a contest; it's a fun, creative, and engaging exercise in civic responsibility.We're working behind the scenes to connect with students, educators, non-profits, filmmakers, and other potential participants, all to inspire more people to vote on issues that unite us.For those interested in participating in the Challenge, please visit https://www.whydoyou.vote/spark-the-vote-challenge The Spark the Vote Social Media & Film Challenge and the Why Do You Vote? Social Action Campaign are projects of Money Out Voters In.ABOUT WHY DO YOU VOTE?Why Do You Vote? is a nonprofit, non-partisan social action campaign that leverages the power of film and social media to inspire and mobilize voters across the United States. Our mission is to open hearts and minds, fostering a deeper understanding of the issues that most Americans agree on. By encouraging civic engagement through creative expression, we aim to build a future that reflects the values and priorities of a united citizenry.ABOUT MONEY OUT VOTERS INMoney Out Voters In, MOVI is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization of democracy advocates dedicated to ending corporate rule and promoting civic engagement.ABOUT NATIONAL VOTER REGISTRATION DAYNational Voter Registration Day is a holiday celebrated on the fourth Tuesday of every September. Its goal is to focus on the importance of registering to vote and voting in our democracy during a single day of on-the-ground and digital efforts led by government, nonprofits, and businesses.###

Hayden & Ed Begley Jr. Vote FOR Our Climate. Why do you vote?

