Prepare now for a holiday weekend warm up

OLYMPIA – As people make plans to celebrate the long weekend, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) wants everyone to stay safe and healthy over the Labor Day holiday. Washington will remain hot and get even hotter the next few days, especially in Central and Eastern Washington where moderate to major heat risks remain.

"We expect high temperatures this weekend, especially east of the Cascades," said Nathan Weed, DOH's Chief of Resilience. "We want people to have fun but also to be safe. That can be hard when it's this hot. So, get together with family and friends, but keep safety tips in mind."

You shouldn’t have to labor too hard to stay safe with these simple tips:

National Preparedness Month returns this September. Follow DOH’s social media channels for preparedness advice on what to do before, during, and after an emergency.

