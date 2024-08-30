MPD Makes Arrest in Residential Burglary
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in a Northeast burglary.
On July 22, 2024, at approximately 3:00 a.m., officers responded to the 1300 block of Orren Street, Northeast for a report of a burglary. The victim reported that a suspect unlawfully entered her residence. While inside, the victim stated that the suspect destroyed and stole items from the residence.
As a result of result of the detectives’ investigation, 24-year-old Alia Butler, of Northwest, D.C., was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.
CCN: 24112528
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.