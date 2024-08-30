MPD Makes Arrest in Residential Burglary

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in a Northeast burglary.

On July 22, 2024, at approximately 3:00 a.m., officers responded to the 1300 block of Orren Street, Northeast for a report of a burglary. The victim reported that a suspect unlawfully entered her residence. While inside, the victim stated that the suspect destroyed and stole items from the residence.

As a result of result of the detectives’ investigation, 24-year-old Alia Butler, of Northwest, D.C., was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.

CCN: 24112528

