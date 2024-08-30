Suspect Sought in Northwest Armed Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the community’s assistance in locating a suspect who robbed a man in Northwest.

On August 16, 2024, at approximately 2:48 p.m., the victim was approached in the 2200 block of 18th Street, Northwest by two suspects armed with guns. The suspects took property from the victim then fled the scene. The victim was not injured during the robbery.

One of the suspects was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24125746

###