MPD Arrests Attempted Robbery Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in an attempted robbery that occurred in Northeast.

On Friday, August 30, 2024, at approximately 8:50 a.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of 5th Street, Northeast for the report of an Attempted Robbery. The suspect approached the victim at the listed location and demanded his cell phone. The victim refused and the suspect fled without obtaining the victim’s property.

Responding officers located the suspect and placed him under arrest. As a result of the detectives’ investigation, 34-year-old Luther Garvin of no fixed address was charged with Attempt To Commit Robbery.

CCN: 24133543

