Resiliance and hope: The untold stories of the familes of the missing

Umm Samer, who left Syria with her husband and children and settled in Jordan over ten years ago, shared life's few ups and downs with Abu, her loving life partner and the father of her children as they struggled together to provide the necessary living requirements for their five children.

The effects of the armed conflict in Syria have left deep scars on Umm Samer's soul, especially after the disappearance of her brother, who was her dearest friend. Despite her sadness she moved forward with her life, striving to support her husband in his pursuit of a livelihood. It was not easy for her due to her lack of expertise in a craft or trade that could generate income to assist her husband.

Fortunately, Abu has a high skill in carpentry and furniture restoration. Despite his skill and talent, he lacks the necessary equipment and tools for his work, which poses a significant obstacle for him.

Umm Samer's efforts to support her husband resulted in her receiving a grant from the ICRC, which she used to help her husband expand his business to improve his ability to compete in the market.

"Abu's work, effort, talent, and love for us have sustained the family for a long time. After using the grant to expand his business, our income improved, and we are now able to pay the rent and provide for the children better than before. I hope the business will continue to grow, enabling us to provide a better life for our children."

What saddens Umm Samer the most now is the family's inability to bear the expenses and costs of enrolling any of her children in universities. However, she has not lost hope for a brighter future in which she can embrace her missing brother and witness her children graduate from university someday.