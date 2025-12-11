Humanitarian Outlook 2026: A world succumbing to war
States have a decisive role to play in preventing the world from sliding further into unrestrained warfare. The ICRC urges governments to act now:
1. Sustain principled humanitarian action
Provide predictable support for neutral, impartial and independent humanitarian assistance so aid can keep pace with rising needs.
2. Uphold international humanitarian law – and urge allies to do the same
Respect for IHL must remain universal. States must prevent violations, both in their own conduct and among those they support.
3. Counter dehumanization
Reject harmful narratives, misinformation and rhetoric that deepen suffering and normalize brutality.
4. Protect humanitarian workers and medical personnel
Attacks on aid workers are attacks on humanity. States must ensure they can work safely and reach people in need.
5. Work for peace and restore global solidarity
Humanitarian action can alleviate suffering, but only political solutions can end it. States must invest in diplomacy, conflict prevention and humanitarian restraint.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.