South Sudan: ICRC-supported hospitals deliver critical care as conflict-related casualties reach highest level in eight years
Over the past eight years, ICRC surgical teams have performed over 25,000 surgeries on about 5,000 people wounded by weapons. For most patients, surgery is only one step of a long and difficult recovery.
In 2025, more than 3,700 people received physical rehabilitation treatment at ICRC-supported centres in Juba, Wau and Rumbek, up from 3,300 patients last year and the highest figure in a decade. The centres provide prosthetic limbs, crutches, wheelchairs and physiotherapy to help patients regain mobility and independence.
