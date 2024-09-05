Pawsitively 4 Pink Presents the Taylor Nation Tribute Experience: A Night of Music, Support, and Hope

"Swifties, get ready! The ultimate Taylor Nation Tribute Experience is coming to MA on October 5th!" "Celebrate Taylor Swift with fellow fans and support a great cause at the Taylor Nation Tribute Experience!"

"Join Us for a Night of Tribute to Taylor and Fundraising to Support Women Battling Breast Cancer in Massachusetts."

Pawsitively 4 Pink is uniting music and community to support women fighting breast cancer. Join us for a night of hope and celebration!” — Michelle Power, Founder

WORCESTER, MA, USA, September 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pawsitively 4 Pink (P4P), a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting low-income, underserved women diagnosed with breast cancer in Massachusetts, is thrilled to announce the Taylor Nation Tribute Experience , an unforgettable evening of music, community, and giving back. This exciting event will take place on October 5, 2024, at SAC Park in Shrewsbury, MA.Kicking off the night at 5:00 PM, New England's country superstar Whitney Doucet will grace the stage, bringing her powerful voice and country flair to set the perfect tone for the evening. Known for her dynamic performances and heartfelt lyrics, Whitney's opening act promises to be an exhilarating start to a night filled with music and support.The Taylor Nation Tribute Experience promises to be a spectacular event, celebrating the music and spirit of Taylor Swift while raising crucial funds to provide financial assistance to women battling breast cancer. Attendees can look forward to a live tribute performance that captures the magic and energy of Taylor Swift's music, complete with all the hits and fan favorites that have made her an international sensation.Event Details:Date: October 5, 2024Time: Doors open at 3:30 P.M., and the show starts at 5:00 PM with Whitney DoucetLocation: SAC Park, 438 Lake Street, Shrewsbury, MATickets: Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at https://givebutter.com/Swiftie Early bird discounts are available, so get your tickets soon!In addition to the live music, the event will feature a variety of food and beverage options, merchandise stands, and opportunities to learn more about the mission of Pawsitively 4 Pink. There will also be other fun activities to ensure a memorable evening for all.

