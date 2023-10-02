Pawsitively 4 Pink's Holds 2nd Annual "Rhythm 4 Ribbons" live Concert on Oct 7 Featuring Award Winning Anne Brobst
"Research is necessary, but it doesn't pay the bills.”WORCESTER, MA, USA, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pawsitively 4 Pink is holding its 2nd Annual "Rhythm 4 Ribbons" Concert Event to support women with breast cancer on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at the SAC Park in Shrewsbury, MA.
— Michelle Power
The Concert's top sponsors are Joseph Kupstas of Emily's Interiors of Shrewsbury, MA; Donna Malone of Malone Risk Adjustment Consulting of Oxford; Laura Barry of Reliant Medical Group, part of Optum in Worcester, MA, and Mike Lussier of Webster First Federal Digital Credit Union.
Pawsitively 4 Pink raised over $95,000 last year at this event, which was excellent for its first year.
The Concert is one of four major annual events Pawsitively 4 Pink holds.
This year's talent has some definite show stoppers, starting with The Voice's Cara Brindisi, followed by Whitney Doucet and Moonshine Band, Fast Times 80's Tribute Band, Buddy FanJoy, Award Winning Ball in the House, and of course Multi-Award-Winning Anne Brobst.
There will be plenty of raffles, 50/50, local mascots, corn hole, face painting, 360 Photobooth, and our local food trucks Savage Wraps, Morawski BBQ, and Ruth's Chris. This year, there is something for everyone.
Unique among breast cancer treatment organizations, Pawsitively 4 Pink provides financial assistance through treatment and up to six months out of treatment. The level of the aid to our grant recipients is unprecedented. Pawsitively 4 Pink supports these women regardless of their choice of holistic or traditional therapy; no other organization has this follow-through.
Michelle Power, the founder and CEO of Pawsitively 4 Pink, has been in private practice as a psychotherapist in Worcester County for more than 25 years. She said she began Pawsitively 4 Pink: "After witnessing several close people in my life struggle with cancer and understanding how the emotional and financial stressors of a diagnosis can compromise one's journey back to health, I decided to create an organization that would be impactful in a real way for these women." Every year, Pawsitively 4 Pink tries to reach more women since Massachusetts has the country's fourth-largest incidence rate of breast cancer, with Worcester being in the top 20 poorest cities in the United States."
Pawsitively 4 Pink was founded in 2018 to financially assist low-income women diagnosed with breast cancer in Worcester County.
Knowing the importance of animals in healing, Pawsitively 4 Pink will take a rescue dog, have it trained as an emotional support dog, and place it with a woman if she chooses. P4P is also working on utilizing a trained therapy dog to visit with grant recipients and visit oncology floors to work their magic.
To get tickets for the Concert, please follow the link below. https://secure.qgiv.com/for/paw4pin/event/2ndannualrhythm4ribbonscharityconcertevent/
For more information, visit the events page at pawsitively4pink.org. Visitors can also inquire about volunteering or contribute to the site.
