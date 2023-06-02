Pawsitively 4 Pink to Hold Annual Golf Tournament June 10 to Honor Women Diagnosed with Breast Cancer
Low-income women diagnosed with breast cancer in Massachusetts with the focus being Worcester County to benefit from the event
No one should have to worry about basic living expenses”WORCESTER, MA, USA, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The tournament’s top sponsors are Donna Malone of Malone Risk Adjustment Consulting in Oxford: (WSRS) 96-1 SRS: Joseph Kupstas of Emily's Interiors in Shrewsbury: The Botanist in Worcester and Shrewsbury: Tony Hannoush of Hannoush Jewelers in Hadley; David Kuchrawy of KWL INC of Uxbridge: The Worcester Red Sox: Wegmans: Bob Mills of BES Building: Jimmy Ricciardi of Ricciardi Bros: Kristin Walthers of Norcom Mortgage: Jay Camosse of Camosse Masonry Supply: Workers Credit Union of Worcester: and Frank DeMaria of Spectrum Enterprises.
— Michelle Power
Pawsitively 4 Pink raised more than $65,000 from this tournament last year and with the help of community hopes to raise $80,000. The golf tournament is one of four major fundraising events that Pawsitively 4 Pink holds each year.
Unique among breast cancer treatment organizations, Pawsitively 4 Pink provides financial assistance regardless of a women's choice of traditional or holistic therapy and up to six months out of treatment.
Michelle Power, the founder and CEO of Pawsitively 4 Pink, has been in private practice as a psychotherapist in the Worcester County area for more than 30 years. She said she began Pawsitively 4 Pink “after watching the emotional, psychological and financial toll taken once a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer. Any undo stress often can compromise the effectiveness of treatment" I decided to create an organization that would be impactful in a real way for these women. Every year, Pawsitively 4 Pink tries to reach a greater number of women and given Massachusetts is among the 10 states with the highest breast Cancer incidence rates in the country, the need here is great!
Pawsitively 4 Pink was founded in 2018 to provide financial assistance to low-income women who have been diagnosed with breast cancer in Massachusetts with the focus being Worcester County. P4P also knows the healing power of puppies, so they will help a woman adopt, and train a lcoal shelter dog as an emotional support dog. For cancer patients, time spent with dogs can have an incredible, and lasting impact.
To get tickets for the tournament, visit https://secure.qgiv.com/for/paw4pin/event/p4p4apwpgt/
or for more information about Pawsitively 4 Pink, please visit their website https://www.pawsitively4pink.org
Visitors can also inquire about volunteering or make a contribution on the site.
Michelle Power
Pawsitively 4 Pink
+1 774-696-0203
Michelle@Pawsitively4Pink.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram