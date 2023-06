Pawsitively 4 Pink to Hold Annual Golf Tournament June 10 to Honor Women Diagnosed with Breast Cancer

Low-income women diagnosed with breast cancer in Massachusetts with the focus being Worcester County to benefit from the event

No one should have to worry about basic living expenses” — Michelle Power

WORCESTER, MA, USA, June 2, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The tournament’s top sponsors are Donna Malone of Malone Risk Adjustment Consulting in Oxford: (WSRS) 96-1 SRS: Joseph Kupstas of Emily's Interiors in Shrewsbury: The Botanist in Worcester and Shrewsbury: Tony Hannoush of Hannoush Jewelers in Hadley; David Kuchrawy of KWL INC of Uxbridge: The Worcester Red Sox: Wegmans: Bob Mills of BES Building: Jimmy Ricciardi of Ricciardi Bros: Kristin Walthers of Norcom Mortgage: Jay Camosse of Camosse Masonry Supply: Workers Credit Union of Worcester: and Frank DeMaria of Spectrum Enterprises. Pawsitively 4 Pink raised more than $65,000 from this tournament last year and with the help of community hopes to raise $80,000. The golf tournament is one of four major fundraising events that Pawsitively 4 Pink holds each year.Unique among breast cancer treatment organizations, Pawsitively 4 Pink provides financial assistance regardless of a women's choice of traditional or holistic therapy and up to six months out of treatment.Michelle Power, the founder and CEO of Pawsitively 4 Pink, has been in private practice as a psychotherapist in the Worcester County area for more than 30 years. She said she began Pawsitively 4 Pink “after watching the emotional, psychological and financial toll taken once a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer. Any undo stress often can compromise the effectiveness of treatment" I decided to create an organization that would be impactful in a real way for these women. Every year, Pawsitively 4 Pink tries to reach a greater number of women and given Massachusetts is among the 10 states with the highest breast Cancer incidence rates in the country, the need here is great!Pawsitively 4 Pink was founded in 2018 to provide financial assistance to low-income women who have been diagnosed with breast cancer in Massachusetts with the focus being Worcester County. P4P also knows the healing power of puppies, so they will help a woman adopt, and train a lcoal shelter dog as an emotional support dog. For cancer patients, time spent with dogs can have an incredible, and lasting impact.To get tickets for the tournament, visit https://secure.qgiv.com/for/paw4pin/event/p4p4apwpgt/ or for more information about Pawsitively 4 Pink, please visit their website https://www.pawsitively4pink.org Visitors can also inquire about volunteering or make a contribution on the site.