Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,037 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,414 in the last 365 days.

Berlin Barracks/Stolen Vehicle

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A3005727

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Alex Comtois                   

STATION:   Berlin Barracks             

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: Overnight hours 08/29 - 08/30/2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: Snowfire, Waterbury

VIOLATION: Theft of Motor

 

ACCUSED:  Unknown / Under Investigation                                      

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: State Police are investigating the theft of a motor vehicle from the side parking lot of Snowfire in Waterbury.  A red 2004  Toyota Tacoma bearing temporary registration W00680X.  The vehicle was reported to have been stolen sometime in the overnight hours of August 29th and August 30th.   Anyone with information is asked to call the Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks. 

 

 

SGT Alex Comtois & K9 Phoenix

Patrol Commander

Troop A – Berlin

578 Paine Turnpike North

Berlin, VT 05602

(802)229-9191

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Berlin Barracks/Stolen Vehicle

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more