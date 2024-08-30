Berlin Barracks/Stolen Vehicle
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A3005727
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Alex Comtois
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: Overnight hours 08/29 - 08/30/2024
INCIDENT LOCATION: Snowfire, Waterbury
VIOLATION: Theft of Motor
ACCUSED: Unknown / Under Investigation
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: State Police are investigating the theft of a motor vehicle from the side parking lot of Snowfire in Waterbury. A red 2004 Toyota Tacoma bearing temporary registration W00680X. The vehicle was reported to have been stolen sometime in the overnight hours of August 29th and August 30th. Anyone with information is asked to call the Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks.
SGT Alex Comtois & K9 Phoenix
Patrol Commander
Troop A – Berlin
578 Paine Turnpike North
Berlin, VT 05602
(802)229-9191
