Berlin Barracks/Stolen Vehicle

VSP News Release-Incident STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 24A3005727 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Alex Comtois STATION: Berlin Barracks CONTACT#: 802-229-9191 DATE/TIME: Overnight hours 08/29 - 08/30/2024 INCIDENT LOCATION: Snowfire, Waterbury VIOLATION: Theft of Motor ACCUSED: Unknown / Under Investigation SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: State Police are investigating the theft of a motor vehicle from the side parking lot of Snowfire in Waterbury. A red 2004 Toyota Tacoma bearing temporary registration W00680X. The vehicle was reported to have been stolen sometime in the overnight hours of August 29th and August 30th. Anyone with information is asked to call the Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks. SGT Alex Comtois & K9 Phoenix Patrol Commander Troop A – Berlin 578 Paine Turnpike North Berlin, VT 05602 (802)229-9191

