Winners of ADOT’s 2024 Safety Message Contest revealed

PHOENIX – The votes have been tallied and the public has picked the winners of the Arizona Department of Transportation’s Safety Message Contest!

More than 3,200 votes were cast by the public on 10 finalists. The two winning traffic safety messages are:

DRIVE WITH CARE

LIFE HAS NO SPARE

WATCH YOUR SPEED

NOT YOUR

SOCIAL FEED

“It’s encouraging to see thousands of Arizonans take part in our Safety Message Contest year after year. It shows that they care about safe driving habits like not speeding, avoiding distractions and wearing seatbelts,” ADOT Director Jennifer Toth said. “We hope this contest helps start conversations about how all drivers can do their part to make travel safer for everyone.”

During the first phase of the traffic safety campaign contest, members of the public submitted more than 2,500 entries. Those messages were narrowed down to 10 finalists and shared with the public so that they could vote and determine the winners.

The two people who submitted the winning messages were invited to ADOT’s Traffic Operations Center to type their messages into the Dynamic Message Sign system and see them go live via highway cameras. Both messages will be displayed on overhead message boards during Labor Day weekend.

Dori Brock, who lives in Casa Grande, said that “drive with care, life has no spare” was a saying her mom would tell her growing up, especially when she started driving. She said she hoped drivers would think about its meaning.

“When the message goes live, I’m hoping my mom will be looking down from heaven and be thankful that her saying will be seen by so very many people. Also, that it will be saving lives on our busy freeways,” Brock said.

David Dixon, who lives in Ahwatukee, submitted the other winning message, “watch your speed, not your social feed.” He said he bounced different phrases off his wife until she liked one he came up with.

“Hopefully, the message gives drivers a chuckle, but more importantly makes drivers focus on safe driving habits that get us all home safe,” Dixon said.

ADOT displays traffic safety messages as part of a campaign to engage Arizonans about making better decisions behind the wheel. National crash data shows more than 90% of vehicle crashes are caused by driver decisions, which include drivers choosing to drive impaired, distracted, aggressively or at unsafe speeds.