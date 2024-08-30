ATTO Technology Introduces Next Generation High-Performance Connectivity at IBC 2024

ATTO Technology, Inc. Ethernet Network Optimization and Troubleshooting Software ATTO XstreamCORE 8100T intelligent bridge - a simple-to-use and cost-effective solution enabling customers to seamlessly connect SAS tape drives to an existing Ethernet network.

AMHERST, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ATTO Technology , Inc., a global leader in network and storage connectivity solutions, announces it will show its next generation of storage and network connectivity products and solutions at IBC 2024.The showcase will feature ATTO Performance Ethernet, a product ecosystem engineered to address the evolving demands of data-intensive computing such as media production workloads. ATTO Performance Ethernet is a marriage between premium hardware ATTO FastFrame NICs and ATTO ThunderLink Thunderbolt adapters and ATTO software and drivers painstakingly developed to simplify deployment, optimization, and management of entire networks from a single location.ATTO 360 Networking software simplifies high-performance Ethernet connectivity by eliminating the need to understand complex networking theory. With the click of a button, Ethernet networks are optimized for post-production workflows using profiles that target the most popular storage hardware from manufacturers such as Avid, Dell, SNS, and many more.Furthermore, on display will be ATTO XstreamCORE 8100T intelligent bridge, a simple-to-use and cost-effective solution enabling customers to seamlessly connect SAS tape drives to iSCSI. 8100T streamlines backup processes by eliminating the limitations of a pure SAS architecture. Small and portable, 8100T is equally effective on location or in the studio.Another highlight will be a preview of ATTO ThunderLink5 adapters, leveraging the groundbreaking Thunderbolt™ 5 standard recently announced by Intel. These adapters are poised to deliver unparalleled performance and flexibility, catering to the increasing demands of 4K, 8K, and VR workloads. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore ATTO's roadmap for Thunderbolt 5-based products and learn how they can enhance their workflows."The complexity of modern media workflows demands next-generation connectivity solutions," said Tim Klein, president and CEO of ATTO Technology. "That’s why we’re always pushing the boundaries of innovation. We want our customers to breeze through even the toughest projects without missing a beat."Other high-performance products at the show will include ATTO Celerity™ 64Gb Gen 7 PCIe 4.0 Host Bus Adapters (HBAs), and ATTO ExpressNVM™ Smart NVMe Switch Host Adapters.ATTO is the only connectivity provider that offers PCIe 4 100GbE SmartNICs and up to 64Gb Fibre Channel connectivity for the latest Macs.Explore the ATTO Technology product ecosystem, fully optimized for media production workflows, at stand 7.A24, RAI Amsterdam Center, September 13-16, 2024.Appointments with ATTO at IBC 2024 can be set up now using the contact form on www.atto.com/ibc-2024

