Rebuilding Central Cook County: Road and bridge projects highlight another historic construction season

ILLINOIS, August 30 - Gov. Pritzker's capital program modernizing infrastructure throughout region and Illinois

CHICAGO - Highlighting one of its busiest construction seasons ever, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that major projects in central Cook County are planned or underway, fueled by Gov. JB Pritzker's historic, bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital program. Ten projects combined represent a total investment of nearly $220 million, improving safety and mobility while sustaining and creating good-paying jobs throughout the region.





"Rebuild Illinois is revitalizing communities and neighborhoods by investing in projects and people in Cook County and throughout the state," said Gov. Pritzker. "Through the largest capital program in state history, IDOT will be delivering improvements to build a more resilient, accessible and equitable system of transportation for generations to come, while creating jobs and enhancing local quality of life."





The ten major projects in central Cook County are scheduled to be completed from 2025 through 2030.

55 th Street from Interstate 294 (Tri-State Tollway) to west of Plainfield Road includes intersection widening and resurfacing. At least one lane of traffic will remain open during construction. Construction began in 2023 and is estimated to be complete in late summer 2025.

Harlem Avenue (Illinois 43) over 95 th Street (U.S. 12/20) includes bridge widening and repair. One lane will remain open during construction. This project is anticipated to begin in spring and is estimated to be complete by fall 2025.

LaGrange Road (U.S. 12) at Archer Avenue (Illinois 171) and 79 th Street bridge replacement started in the spring and will be complete in summer 2025, with one lane open during construction.

East Avenue at 47 th Street and from 47 th Street to 55 th Street includes traffic signal installation, resurfacing and ADA improvements. Daytime lane closures are needed to complete construction. A detour will be in place. The project is anticipated to begin late summer 2024 and estimated to be complete fall 2026.

79 th Street from Archer Avenue to Cicero Avenue includes resurfacing and is anticipated to begin late summer 2024 and be complete fall 2025. Daytime lane closures will be required.

I-290 (Eisenhower Expressway) at Ridgeland Avenue includes resurfacing and installation of retaining walls. Daily lane closures with some full bridge closures are needed to complete the work. The project is anticipated to begin summer 2027 and estimated to be complete fall 2028.

I-55 (Stevenson Expressway) from Wolf Road to Cicero Avenue (Illinois 50) includes bridge deck resurfacing, bridge joint replacement and repair, patching and drainage improvements. Two lanes of traffic will remain open during construction. The project is anticipated to begin spring 2028 and estimated to be complete fall 2030.

I-55 at Harlem Avenue includes bridge replacement, reconstruction, intersection improvements and ADA upgrades. One lane will remain open during construction. The project is anticipated to begin in fall 2027 and wrap up by the end of 2029.

Harlem Avenue at Chicago Sanitary and Ship Canal includes bridge superstructure rehabilitation and bridge repair. One lane will remain open during construction. The project is anticipated to begin in fall 2027 and be complete fall 2029.

Archer Avenue from Illinois 171 to Harlem Avenue and Harlem Avenue from Archer Avenue to 63rd Street includes traffic signal replacement, water main and drainage improvements, and ADA upgrades. One lane will remain open during construction. The project is anticipated to begin spring 2027 and estimated to be complete fall 2028.

"Thanks to a shared commitment to responsible budgeting, we are able to make investments in key infrastructure in our state," said state Senate President Don Harmon (D-Oak Park). "These improvements will make travel for Illinoisans safer and more reliable. I thank Governor Pritzker for his partnership."





"Through Rebuild Illinois, we're making our roads safer, creating jobs and responsibly investing in our region's future," said state Rep. Camille Y. Lilly (D-Chicago). "This new round of projects builds on our progress and will help us to meet the economic demands of today and tomorrow. I appreciate the continued support from Gov. Pritzker, IDOT and every local official who has worked hard to make these developments a reality."





"It's critical that we continue to invest in our transportation networks that residents depend on every day while also looking ahead," said state Rep. La Shawn K. Ford (D-Chicago). "These projects are a great opportunity to prioritize our communities, support local jobs and encourage greater economic investment long term."





Passed in 2019, Rebuild Illinois is investing a total of $33.2 billion over six years into the state's aging transportation system, creating jobs and promoting economic growth. Rebuild Illinois is not only the largest capital program in state history, but also the first that touches all modes of transportation: roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.





Accomplishments through Year Five of Rebuild Illinois include approximately $16 billion of improvements statewide on 6,541 miles of highway, 686 bridges and 986 additional safety improvements. Visit https://idot.click/Rebuild-Illinois for information and highlights of other Rebuild Illinois projects happening throughout the state.





"Under Gov. Pritzker, IDOT continues to deliver projects in Cook County that strengthen the state's entire multimodal system of transportation," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "If you are traveling anywhere in Illinois this construction season, you will be traveling through work zones. Put down the devices. Follow the signs. And when you see orange, slow down and save lives."