Governor Pritzker Announces $25.5 Million in Grant Funding for CEJA Equitable Energy Future Grant Program

ILLINOIS, August 30 - Eligible entities can apply for grant funding to support renewable energy projects as part of historic Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA)





CHICAGO - Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) today announced $25.5 million in funding for the Equitable Energy Future Grant Program to grow and diversify Illinois' clean energy ecosystem. This grant funding will provide seed funding and pre-development funding opportunities to equity eligible contractors to work on renewable energy projects in low-income and historically disadvantaged communities. Grantees will be selected through a competitive Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) process.





"In Illinois, we're building an equitable clean energy future where everyone can thrive," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Thanks to the transformative implementation of CEJA and the Equitable Energy Future Grant Program, we are leaning into that future by training a diverse and skilled workforce that will power our growing clean energy ecosystem. I highly encourage all eligible entities to apply to this grant."





The Equitable Energy Future Grant Program is part of a larger strategy to equitably grow the clean energy workforce in Illinois through the historic Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA). The goal of the Equitable Energy Future Grant Program is to help remove barriers to projects, community, and business development in communities that have been historically left behind due to lack of available capital.





"The Equitable Energy Future Grant Program is key to advancing clean energy projects in every corner of our state," said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. "By offering this essential support, we're advancing both equity and sustainability."

Through the second round of this program, the grant funding will be used to support a wide array of pre-development projects to support the development of renewable energy and energy efficiency projects to benefit historically disadvantaged communities. This includes planning and project development, application, purchasing and leasing land, and more. Funding will be distributed in two phases, with applicants having the flexibility to apply for either one or both phases.

"The Equitable Energy Future Grant Program is essential to creating a greener future and economy in Illinois while continuing to prioritize equity," said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. "This funding will provide Illinoisans from all corners of the state the opportunity to engage in renewable energy projects that benefit communities that have historically been left behind."





"I am thrilled to see the continuous opportunities for Illinoisans through the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act," said Representative Marcus C. Evans, Jr. (D - Chicago). "This funding for the Equitable Energy Future Grant Program will not only help us create a greener economy, it will do so through a more equitable lens."





"This grant funding opportunity will allow folks from across Illinois to help create a greener future," said Senator David Koehler (D - Peoria Heights). "The Equitable Energy Future Grant Program is essential to leveling the green energy playing field and ensuring no one is left behind."





Qualified entities include equity eligible contractors and independent contractors, non-profits, co-operatives that are majority-owned by equity eligible persons, and businesses or non-profits with a proposed project that meets equity building criteria. Equity eligible contractors are businesses or non-profits that are majority-owned by equity eligible persons, including participants in CEJA workforce programs, Illinoisans who are in the foster care system or who were formerly in the foster care system, people who were formerly incarcerated, and Illinoisans who live in an R3 zone or environmental justice community.





Through a competitive Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) qualified entities can apply for grants from $250,000 to $1 million. Applications will be accepted until December 31, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. To view and apply for the grant, please visit the DCEO website. Interested parties are encouraged to reach out to CEO.GrantHelp@illinois.gov for application assistance. To help applicants prepare to apply for funding, DCEO will be holding a technical assistance webinar from 12-1 p.m. on September 19, 2024.





The Equitable Energy Future Program is one of several contractor, workforce, and community support programs established by the landmark CEJA legislation intended to move Illinois to a 100% carbon-free future. Under CEJA, DCEO will administer $180 million per year in workforce and community support programs designed to build Illinois' clean energy economy and prepare the state's workforce and communities for the jobs of the future.





CEJA training, contractor & community investment programs administered by DCEO include:





• Clean Energy Contractor Incubator Program (20 ILCS 730/5-45)

• Clean Energy Primes Contractor Accelerator Program (20 ILCS 730/5-55)

• Clean Jobs Workforce Network Program ("Clean Jobs Hubs") (20 ILCS 730/5-20)

• Coal to Solar and Energy Storage Initiative Fund (20 ILCS 3855/1-75)

• Energy Transition Barrier Reduction Program (20 ILCS 730/5-30)

• Energy Transition Community Support Grants (20 ILCS 730/10-20)

• Energy Transition Navigators Program (20 ILCS 730/5-35)

• Illinois Climate Works Pre-apprenticeship Program (20 ILCS 730/5-40)

• Jobs and Environmental Justice Grant Program (20 ILCS 730/5-60)

• Returning Residents Clean Jobs Training Program (20 ILCS 730/5-50)