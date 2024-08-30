Upcoming Employment Resource Fair Open to the Public

ILLINOIS, August 30 - Additional Resources Available to John Deere Workers Impacted by Layoffs

MOLINE - The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) will be hosting an employment resource fair September 3-4 at Blackhawk College in Moline that will include a variety of resources and assistance to jobseekers in the area. The event will include specific resources for John Deere workers impacted by recent layoffs, as well as general employment resources available to the public.





IDES staff will be onsite to share specific information with impacted John Deere workers related to unemployment insurance and assisting with filing unemployment insurance claims, creating resumes, and conducting job searches. Individuals who plan to attend the event and seek assistance from the Department are instructed to bring a valid driver's license or state ID, proof of a Social Security number, and a working cell phone if available.





IDES will be joined by additional state agencies, local workforce partners, and additional employers looking to hire, offering information about various open positions and assistance with applications.





Jobseekers in the Quad Cities area are encouraged to the attend the event. Those who are unable to attend the event but are interested or in need of unemployment insurance services and employer resource services provided by the Department can be served at local American Job Center in Rock Island, located at 500 42nd Street | Suite 6 | Rock Island, IL 61201.

WHAT: Resource Fair open to the public that will offer employment resources and assistance; specific assistance to impacted John Deere employees with unemployment insurance claims, creating resumes, and conducting job searches.

WHEN: Tuesday, September 3 - Wednesday, September 4 | 9am - 3pm

WHERE: Blackhawk College | Building 1, Main Lobby | Moline, IL 61265

About the Department of Employment Security

The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) provides vital employment services to Illinois workers, jobseekers, and employers with resources including Job Fairs, IllinoisJobLink.com, and WorkShare IL, analyzes and disseminates actionable Labor Market Information, and administers the Unemployment Insurance Program. To see the full range of services provided by IDES, and for the latest news concerning the department, visit IDES.Illinois.gov.