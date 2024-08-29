Governor Katie Hobbs Statement on EPA’s Proposed Rulemaking of Rule 205

Next Step Towards Conditional Approval of Voluntary Mobile Source Emission Reduction Credit Program

Phoenix, AZ - Today, Governor Katie Hobbs issued the following statement on the EPA’s conditional approval of proposed Rule 205 and the ongoing public comment period:

“I am thrilled to see progress on Rule 205 that will help deliver cleaner air for Arizona, create jobs, and grow a sustainable economy. This new rule will help Arizona reduce emissions while allowing our state to continue being a leader in advanced manufacturing. I look forward to continued collaboration with the EPA, Maricopa County and stakeholders to finalize the rulemaking process and help protect sustainable growth in our state.”

"The EPA's proposed conditional approval of the emission reduction credit rule is an important step in ensuring Maricopa County complies with Clean Air Act regulations while also continuing to grow and diversify our economy," said Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jack Sellers, District 1. "There's still more to achieve, but this is the kind of support we need to move Arizona forward."

“The advancement of Rule 205 is great news for Arizona's high-tech economy and our continued, sustainable economic growth,” said Sandra Watson, President and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. “We appreciate the ongoing leadership of Governor Hobbs and Maricopa County on this important issue and continued collaboration from our federal, state, and local partners.”

“We are grateful for Maricopa County’s dedication and years of working with EPA to reach this important milestone for clean air,” said Arizona Department of Environmental Quality Cabinet Executive Officer Karen Peters. “The proposed rule will unlock the potential for creative solutions to reduce emissions of chemicals that create ozone, which helps protect public health and the environment.”

Rule 205 establishes a program allowing fleet owners/operators to generate emission reduction credits (ERCs) by either retrofitting or replacing existing fleet vehicles with lower emitting vehicles and meeting other ongoing requirements. These ERCs are intended for use as offsets under the Department’s nonattainment New Source Review (NNSR) program.

