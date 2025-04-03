Governor Hobbs Issues Statement on Legislature’s Refusal to Hear Nomination of Arizona Board of Regents Appointee

Phoenix, AZ - Yesterday, Liz Archuleta reached one year of service on the Arizona Board of Regents, ending her time as an acting member without Senate confirmation. In response to the legislature denying her Arizona Board of Regents appointee a hearing, Governor Hobbs issued the following statement:

“It is a shame that the Senate refused to hear the nomination of Liz Archuleta, a fiscally conservative and fair-minded public servant and nonprofit leader, to the Arizona Board of Regents. This decision is a loss for higher education in Arizona and an affront to all Arizonans who care about higher education.

“Since I appointed Liz to the Arizona Board of Regents last year, Liz has brought accountability and transparency to the Board when it needed it most. She has helped guide the Board through several important decisions and critical moments, including enhancing financial oversight and accountability, hiring a new university president, managing the University of Arizona’s fiscal recovery, and addressing issues with FAFSA.

“At the core of Liz’s service has been her laser focus on ensuring students have the opportunity to succeed. She is a respected leader who has garnered bipartisan support, including appointments from the last four Arizona governors. The relentless partisanship and political weaponization of the Senate confirmation process must be brought to an end. Liz Archuleta deserved a hearing, and Arizonans deserve an explanation.”

Liz Archuleta issued the following statement:

“It is unfortunate that I have not been granted a hearing to discuss my qualifications to serve as the Regent for Northern Arizona. My track record for over 25 years centered on what is best for Arizona’s children, youth and communities. I am an innovative, consensus-building leader who has effectively worked across the aisle. Although this is a very disappointing decision, I will not let this deter me from fighting for Arizona’s students who all deserve a fair, accessible, and stellar education, no matter the political climate. It is my hope that I will have the opportunity to serve in the future. Our families and economy are counting on strong leadership on the Arizona Board of Regents.”

