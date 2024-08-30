See the Latest Vision for Ukiah’s $150M Courthouse with Its Debated Design

Nine more renderings of the planned $150 million Mendocino County Courthouse in Ukiah have been publicly posted by the state Judicial Council of California, which is overseeing the controversial project.

