Bellaire, TX Enhances Asset Management with OpenGov

BELLAIRE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Facing challenges with legacy GIS data and manual work order processes, the City of Bellaire, Texas, recognized the need for a more efficient asset management system. The City found the solution in OpenGov , the leader in asset management software for our nation's local governments.Bellaire’s public works department was burdened by verbal communication of work orders and double data entry. In its search for a new system, the City sought a platform to eliminate these inefficiencies and offer comprehensive asset tracking. Cartegraph Asset Management from OpenGov stood out for its robust capabilities, including asset-based work tracking and out-of-the-box FEMA reporting features.By adopting Cartegraph Asset Management, Bellaire can anticipate a significant increase in operational efficiency. The new system will allow the City to centralize information across departments, reduce data entry tasks, and provide real-time status updates on work progress. Additionally, the platform’s advanced dashboards and reporting capabilities will enable the City to visualize data easily, track historical trends, and streamline processes for future projects.Bellaire joins more than 1,900 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power a more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,900 public sector leaders and their organizations. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, asset management, and tax and revenue needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust with the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov.com.

