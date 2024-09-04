COMMUNITY FOUNDATION FOR PALM BEACH AND MARTIN COUNTIES ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF FISCAL YEAR

Community Foundation Logo Reg. Danita DeHaney with Jewish Federation of PBC in Israel Marti LaTour and George T. Elmore, 2024 McIntosh Award Recipient Grant Recipient - Roots and Wings

Nonprofit Raises Single Year Record of $31.8 Million; Funds to Benefit Nonprofits, Communities and Individuals Across Palm Beach and Martin Counties

This year, we have not only met, but exceeded many of our goals, which is a testament to the dedication and passion of our team, donors, nonprofit partners, and everyone involved.” — Danita R. DeHaney, President & CEO, Community Foundation

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties , a nonprofit organization that leads partnerships with donors, nonprofits and community members to solve the region’s chronic and emerging issues, today announced the results of its 2024 fiscal year, posting a single year record for most dollars raised. The nonprofit raised $31.8 million, which is an increase of 12% over the previous year.“As I reflect on this remarkable year in the Community Foundation’s history, I am grateful that our Board had the vision and collaborative spirit to create a strategic plan that was challenging — yet achievable,” said Danita R. DeHaney, President & CEO, Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties. “This year, we have not only met, but exceeded many of our goals, which is a testament to the dedication and passion of our team, donors, nonprofit partners, and everyone involved.”Highlights from FY 2024-Almost $22 Million in Grants Allocated: Through 1,155 grants totaling $21.7 million, this fiscal year, the Community Foundation empowered 609 organizations to deliver their outstanding programming and grow their capacity to do good. The top three grantmaking focus areas for the Community Foundation included Human Services, Arts, Culture & Humanities, and Education.-Rewarded Over $1.4 Million in Scholarships: The Community Foundation awarded 117 scholarships totaling more than $1.3 million to recent high school graduates enrolling in college for the 2024 academic year. To date, the Community Foundation has provided over $17.7 million in scholarships. The Foundation currently hosts 123 scholarship funds.-2024 McIntosh Award: Philanthropist George T. Elmore was recognized with the 2024 McIntosh Award at the Founders Luncheon, which helped raise support for early literacy efforts. The prestigious award, which is named after Winsome and Michael McIntosh, who founded the Community Foundation in 1972, is presented annually to an individual or organization who has made significant contributions to the community.-Visit to Israel: In February, DeHaney joined with seven local non-Jewish leaders in addition to Jewish Federation executives to travel to Israel for one week. The trip, which was sponsored by the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County and its new entity, the Palm Beach Center to Combat Antisemitism & Hatred, gave the participants a new sense of familiarity with Israel’s complex situation and the challenges facing Jewish people around the world and here at home.-Season to Share: Thanks to the Community Foundation’s strong partnership with The Palm Beach Post, readers donated $488,290 to neighbors in need as part of the newspaper’s Season to Share campaign. Each year, the campaign calls on nonprofit organizations in Palm Beach and Martin counties to nominate an individual or family who is need of the community’s support. Readers have donated nearly $17 million through Season to Share since 1995. The Community Foundation serves as the fiscal agent for the campaign.For more information, please visit https://yourcommunityfoundation.org About the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin CountiesThe Community Foundation is a nonprofit organization that leads philanthropy locally. The Foundation provides charitable expertise and vehicles to increase the investment options on behalf of individuals, family foundations, and corporations. Since 1972, the Foundation has distributed over $200 million in grants and scholarships aimed at closing the area’s opportunity gaps. With its vast network of donors and nonprofit partners, the Foundation supports initiatives that improve education and youth, economic opportunity, thriving communities, and crisis preparation and response. Learn more at https://yourcommunityfoundation.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.