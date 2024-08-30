Applications for Third Family Court Circuit vacancy now available

CHARLESTON, WV — The Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission is currently receiving applications to fill the judicial vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Ellen L. Smith in the Third Family Court Circuit serving Wood County. Candidates must submit their completed applications and letters of recommendation or comment no later than 5:00 p.m. on Monday, September 23, 2024. Click here for application and instructions.



