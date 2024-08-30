El Paso area CBP enforcement activity continues

EL PASO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso area ports of entry recorded multiple enforcement actions during the last 10 days. The activity included drug busts, fugitive apprehensions, and multiple agriculture violations.

“Homeland security is our principal mission but the ongoing vigilance of the CBP workforce delivers significant enforcement activity touching upon a wide variety of violations,” said CBP El Paso Director Field Operations Hector A. Mancha. “Every violation that a CBP officer uncovers results in a safer community.”

The largest drug bust recorded during the period occurred August 19 at the Ysleta port of entry. CBP officers operating under the recently announced Operation Apollo X enforcement surge seized 150 pounds of methamphetamine.

The seizure occurred shortly after 4 p.m. when an 18-year-old male U.S. citizen entered the port from Mexico driving a 2011 Dodge Journey. CBP officers at the primary inspection area selected the vehicle for a secondary Z-Portal X-ray scan which revealed numerous anomalies in the appearance of the car. A CBP drug sniffing dog searched the car and alerted to the presence of narcotics.

CBP officers continued their exam and located 129 bundles of methamphetamine in the door panels, roof, floor, and rear bumper of the car. The driver was secured and turned over the Texas Department of Public Safety.

In addition to this drug load, area CBP officers also made additional methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana seizures during the time frame.

CBP officers encountered 26 National Crime Information Center (NCIC) fugitives being sought by law enforcement. The NCIC arrests included people being sought for a variety of charges including sexual exploitation of a minor, fraud, drug charges, theft and more.

CBP agriculture specialist also administered $3,125 in penalties against 12 individuals who were encountered transporting prohibited agriculture products into the U.S. from Mexico. Seized items included pork, mangos, pomegranates, and live plants. Members of the public are reminded to declare all products acquired abroad to CBP upon entry. If an item is declared and found to be prohibited it can generally be abandoned with no consequence or penalty.

CBP officers seized two handguns and multiple rounds of ammunition during the period. They also recorded several intellectual property rights violations and seized more than $90,000 in unreported currency during this period

Subjects arrested by CBP officers were turned over to federal/state authorities for prosecution.