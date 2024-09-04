APSU Professional and Workforce Development Partners with WIN Learning to Enhance Career Readiness for Students

Austin Peay State University has begun a partnership with WIN Learning to provide students with career readiness resources.

CLARKSVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Austin Peay State University’s Professional and Workforce Development Center is proud to announce a strategic partnership with WIN Learning to offer the WIN Career Readiness System to vocational students and adult learners re-entering the workforce. This initiative is aimed at equipping these students with essential skills and knowledge to thrive in the workplace, post-secondary education and beyond.Beginning in the Fall 2024 semester, students will have access to the WIN Career Readiness System, a comprehensive program designed to enhance students' work readiness skills that are the foundation for career success. This partnership underscores Austin Peay State University’s commitment to providing a holistic educational experience that addresses the evolving needs of the workforce.The WIN Career Readiness System includes:• Academic Skills (Math, Reading, Data) Courseware, Assessment, and Credential• Soft Skills Courseware, Assessment, and Credential• Digital Skills Courseware, Assessment, and Credential• myStrategic Compass (Career Exploration)Jeff Walton, Director of the Professional and Workforce Development Center, Austin Peay State University, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: “We are excited to collaborate with WIN Learning to offer our students this valuable resource. The WIN Career Readiness System aligns perfectly with our mission to prepare students not just for academic success, but for lifelong career achievements.”WIN Learning CEO, Dr. Teresa Chasteen-Dunn, also shared her thoughts on the collaboration: “Partnering with Austin Peay State University allows us to support a new generation of students in acquiring the skills they need to succeed in today’s competitive job market. We are thrilled to contribute to their journey toward academic and professional excellence.”Austin Peay State University’s Professional and Workforce Development Center has long been dedicated to enhancing the educational and professional pathways for its students. This new initiative further solidifies the university’s role as a leader in innovative educational solutions that respond to the dynamic demands of the workforce.The WIN Career Readiness System will be integrated into the curriculum and accessed through Student Support Services and the Educational Opportunity Center to ensure all students benefit from this initiative. This collaborative effort is leveraging the Tennessee Board of Regents’ partnership with WIN Learning to provide a student readiness solution that builds and measures the student’s preparedness for their program of study.For more information, please contact:Austin Peay State University Professional and Workforce Development Center Email: workforce@apsu.edu Phone: (931) 221-7816About Austin Peay State University: Austin Peay State University is a comprehensive public university committed to providing quality education and fostering lifelong learning. Located in Clarksville, Tennessee, APSU offers a range of undergraduate and graduate programs designed to prepare students for successful careers and active citizenship.About WIN Learning: WIN Learning is a leading provider of career readiness solutions that empower students and job seekers with the skills needed to succeed in the workforce. Through innovative assessment and instructional tools, WIN Learning helps individuals build the foundation for lifelong career success.For additional media inquiries, please contact:WIN Learning MarketingMarketing@winlearning.com865-717-2228

