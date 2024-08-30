Protecting against Mosquitoes That Carry Diseases

Governor Kathy Hochul today reminded New Yorkers to take precautions to prevent mosquito bites and protect against diseases like West Nile virus and Eastern Equine Encephalitis. The Governor also posted a video to social media with additional safety tips and encouraged New Yorkers to continue to spread the word. View the full video.

"We want people to get outside this Labor Day weekend and enjoy the beauty that is New York State, but we want them to do so safely with their health in mind by taking proper steps to protect against mosquitoes that carry diseases such as West Nile virus,” Governor Hochul said. "Prevention remains the most effective method of protection from exposure to mosquito-transmitted diseases and can be as simple as protecting your exposed skin with clothing and applying mosquito repellent.”

There are currently 10 reported human cases of West Nile virus (WNV) outside of New York City according to the New York State Department of Health. There are also 10 reported human cases in New York City according to the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene.

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “Although mosquito bites are often viewed as one of life’s little annoyances, this year we are seeing more positive mosquitoes than usual. Wearing insect repellant, removing standing water and wearing appropriate clothing does reduce risk. Mosquitoes will be present in our communities until at least the end of September, so it's important to be mindful of how we can protect ourselves when spending time outdoors."

West Nile virus, an infection that can cause serious illness and, in some cases death, is transmitted to humans and some animals through the bite of an infected mosquito. Not all mosquitoes carry WNV, which was first identified in New York State in 1999. Since 2020, 115 human cases of WNV and eight deaths have been reported in New York State, excluding New York City.

Most people infected with WNV do not develop any signs or symptoms. If illness develops, symptoms usually occur three to 15 days after the bite from an infected mosquito. People with mild cases of WNV may develop fever, headache, body aches and occasionally a skin rash or swollen glands. People with severe WNV may have a sudden onset of headache, high fever, neck stiffness, muscle weakness, altered mental status, tremors, convulsions and/or paralysis, and in some cases, severe WNV can result in death.

Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) is a rarer, but extremely serious, viral disease spread by mosquitoes that can affect people and horses. While there have been 14 horses that have tested positive in New York State this summer, there are currently no reported human cases in New York State.

People of all ages are susceptible to infection, but people over 50 and younger than 15 are at greatest risk of developing severe symptoms. While most people bitten by an infected mosquito will not develop any symptoms, severe cases may begin with the sudden onset of headache, high fever, chills and vomiting. The illness may then progress into disorientation, seizures, encephalitis, and coma. Approximately a third of patients who develop EEE die, while many patients who survive EEE experience neurologic impairment.

There is no commercially available human vaccine for EEE or WNV, and the best protection is to prevent mosquito bites.

The following precautions are highly recommended to reduce risk of infection from WNV and EEE:

Wear long sleeves when outdoors, particularly at dusk or dawn, the times of day when mosquitoes are most active.

Use insect repellents containing DEET, picaridin or IR3535, and apply on top of sunscreen. More information on repellents can be found here. Be sure to follow the insect repellent label directions. Children should not handle repellents directly. Instead, adults should apply repellents to their own hands first and then gently spread on the child's exposed skin. Avoid applying directly to children's hands. After returning indoors, wash your child's treated skin and clothing with soap and water or give the child a bath. Pets can be protected with bug spray specially formulated for animals.

Make sure there are screens in windows and doors of homes. Make sure the screens are free of rips, tears and holes.

Empty water out of buckets and other containers, pool covers, ceramic pots and wheelbarrows.

Empty wading pools when not in use.

Unclog drains and gutters to allow water to drain.

Change water in bird baths every other day.

Travelers have a potential risk of contracting diseases like dengue fever and malaria. There is currently an increased risk of the transmission of dengue virus in the US.

Dengue fever is a disease caused by the bite of a mosquito infected with any one of four specific Dengue viruses. Dengue can cause high fever, severe headache, pain behind the eye, joint pain, and muscle pain. The mosquitos that carry this disease are mainly in tropical areas so travelers may arrive in the United States with dengue fever. Although most cases occurring in the United States are associated with travel to areas where dengue is endemic, there have been occasional outbreaks of local dengue virus transmission, particularly in southern states.

Malaria is a serious and sometimes fatal disease caused by the bite of a mosquito infected with one of four malaria blood parasites. Infected female mosquitoes are responsible for the spread of human disease. In the United States, most infections are a result of travel to foreign countries, though local transmission has occurred —particularly in states such as Florida and Texas. In New York State, nearly all cases of malaria are associated with foreign travel however, rare instances of local transmission of malaria have occurred in Long Island and New York City.

While not primarily transmitted by the bite of mosquitoes, Oropouche virus is also a concern among travelers returning to New York from the Caribbean, Central America and South America. It is transmitted by the bite of insect midges and can cause fever, headache, chills and muscle and joint pain. It is often mistaken for dengue fever. Like West Nile, in some cases it can cause neurologic symptoms. There are concerns that Oropouche infection in pregnant women can lead to adverse pregnancy outcomes.

New Yorkers traveling to and returning from areas where dengue fever, malaria and Oropouche are present should protect themselves from insect bites using the same prevention measures recommended to protect against WNV and EEE.

