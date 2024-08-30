Aug. 30, 2024

DR-4787-WV MA-010

FEMA News Desk: 215-931-5597

FEMAR3NewsDesk@fema.dhs.gov

Media Advisory

Two West Virginia Disaster Recovery Centers Open Labor Day

CHARLESTON, W.Va. –Disaster Recovery Centers (DRC) in Boone and Roane counties will be open Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 2, 2024, to help West Virginia residents of Boone, Hancock, Kanawha, Marshall, Ohio, Roane, Wetzel and Wood counties impacted by the April 11-12, 2024, storms and flooding. The deadline to apply is Nov. 2, 2024.

The recovery centers are located at:

Roane County Mobile Disaster Recovery Center Old National Guard Armory Parking Lot 206 E Main St. Spencer, WV 25276 Hours of operation: Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed on Sundays

Survivors do not have to visit a center to register with FEMA. They may do so by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362). The toll-free telephone line operates from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service. They can also go online to DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA app on their smartphone.

For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page,www.fema.gov/disaster/4787 and www.facebook.com/FEMA.

###

FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during and after disasters. FEMA Region 3’s jurisdiction includes Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.

Follow us on X at x.com/FEMAregion3 and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/femaregion3.

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 833-285-7448. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service. Multilingual operators are available (press 2 for Spanish and 3 for other languages).