WVDEP opens 2025 Roadsides in Bloom Photo Contest

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) is now taking submissions for the 22nd Annual 2025 “Roadsides in Bloom” calendar contest.





The deadline for entries is Friday, September 13, 2024.









The following rules for the contest apply:





Photographs must be taken in West Virginia.

Entries must be submitted as an 8”x10” print in high resolution and must be landscape orientation (Portrait orientation will not be accepted). Print quality demands the photos have a resolution of 300 pixels per inch (ppi) or better. Low-resolution images may be inadequate and not considered.

Entries must be in electronic format and submitted to dep.aah@wv.gov​

Flowers must be growing along a road and the road must be prominently visible in the frame.

Name, address, phone number, e-mail address (if you have one) and a short description of the most prominent flower depicted, including location and county of where the photo was taken, must appear in the upper left-hand corner on the back of the photo. Photos become property of the WVDEP and will not be returned.

No more than three entries per person. Winners will be required to submit a digital copy of their photo.

12 winners will be selected to represent the months of the year. A grand-prize winner will be chosen to appear on the calendar cover.













