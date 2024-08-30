Saskatchewan and the Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health Continue Distribution of Period Products with Third Shipment to Schools and Post Secondary Institutions

CANADA, August 30 - Released on August 30, 2024

The Government of Saskatchewan joined with representatives from Shoppers Drug Mart and the Prairie Valley School Division to mark the one-year anniversary of a program that provides free menstrual products to schools across the province.

Two shipments, with more than five million products, have been sent to schools, transition houses and shelters since the program was launched in October 2023. The third shipment will be sent out in September.

"We are delighted to continue our partnership with Shoppers Drug Mart as we head into our second year, providing products to 670 schools across Saskatchewan," Minister Responsible for the Status of Women Laura Ross said. "This fall, we will expand the initiative to multiple post-secondary colleges and adult vocational schools. It is a move that truly reflects the commitment both partners have to increasing safety and affordability in our communities."

The announcement was made at Bert Fox Secondary School in Fort Qu'Appelle, one of the many schools that have benefited from this program. Shipments of menstrual products continue to be directed to school divisions, which identify the schools in need, ensuring that students have access to these essential products.

"Our school and Prairie Valley School Division thank the Government of Saskatchewan and Shoppers Drug Mart for this program, which has made a significant difference in the lives of students and families," Bert Fox Community High School Principal Julie Stiglitz said. "Menstrual products are expensive and removing this financial barrier helps students focus on their academic work and extracurricular activities."

The Saskatchewan Status of Women Office leads this project in partnership with Shoppers Drug Mart with support from Procter & Gamble. Shoppers Drug Mart is providing a total of 12 million products over three years.

"A lack of access to menstrual products is holding too many girls back - for every day of missed school, that's one less opportunity to learn and grow," Shoppers Drug Mart Vice President Operations Stephanie Hurley said. "We are proud to celebrate the first year of our partnership with the Government of Saskatchewan and look forward to seeing it expand in the second year, ensuring more women and girls have access to the menstrual products they need and deserve."

Shoppers Drug Mart has a long history of supporting women's health charities across Canada. Through regular giving as well as the charitable arm of the company, Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health, Shoppers Drug Mart is building on this legacy by focusing on reducing health inequities, particularly through initiatives that promote menstrual equity. To learn more about the Foundation's initiatives, visit: https://shoppersfoundation.ca/.

-30-

For more information, contact: