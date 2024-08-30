Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute celebrates new graduates of Executive Leadership Seminar

For Immediate Release

August 30, 2024

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute proudly announces the graduation of 15 distinguished criminal justice executives from its prestigious Executive Leadership Seminar. These accomplished professionals, who occupy leadership positions across various criminal justice agencies in Florida, have successfully completed the program.

The Executive Leadership Seminar, a key component of ongoing education for senior managers in Florida's criminal justice sector, convened its participants for three intensive sessions at the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. The seminar's curriculum emphasized crucial areas such as crisis communication, critical thinking, proactive leadership, organizational management, resilience, emotional intelligence, and servant leadership.

Founded in 1990 by the Florida Legislature and operating under the Florida Department of Law Enforcement in association with the State University System of Florida, the Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute was created to meet the evolving needs for advanced training and education within the criminal justice field.

We extend our congratulations to the new graduates of Class 11 of the Executive Leadership Seminar, whose names are listed below:

Major Cedric Battle

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office



Director Minnora Bishop

Department of Juvenile Justice



Captain Mathew Campion

Cape Coral Police Department



Commander Michael Castaing

St. Augustine Police Department



Major Adrian Cummings

Miami-Dade Police Department



Assistant Special Agent in Charge Charles Dickson

Florida Department of Law Enforcement



Captain Joseph Fulghum

Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office



Colonel Michael Hannaford

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office



Major Jenny McCook

Broward Sheriff's Office



Captain Justin Minser

Winter Haven Police Department



Captain Shannon Peterson

Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office



Major Joseph Prato

Florida Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services



Captain Bobby Russell

Polk County Sheriff's Office



Captain Jason Sayre

Clermont Police Department



Captain LaKisha Snow

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office



For Further Information Contact:

FDLE Office of Public Information

(850) 410-7001



