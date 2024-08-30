Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute celebrates new graduates of Executive Leadership Seminar
For Immediate Release
August 30, 2024
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute proudly announces the graduation of 15 distinguished criminal justice executives from its prestigious Executive Leadership Seminar. These accomplished professionals, who occupy leadership positions across various criminal justice agencies in Florida, have successfully completed the program.
The Executive Leadership Seminar, a key component of ongoing education for senior managers in Florida's criminal justice sector, convened its participants for three intensive sessions at the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. The seminar's curriculum emphasized crucial areas such as crisis communication, critical thinking, proactive leadership, organizational management, resilience, emotional intelligence, and servant leadership.
Founded in 1990 by the Florida Legislature and operating under the Florida Department of Law Enforcement in association with the State University System of Florida, the Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute was created to meet the evolving needs for advanced training and education within the criminal justice field.
We extend our congratulations to the new graduates of Class 11 of the Executive Leadership Seminar, whose names are listed below:
Major Cedric Battle
Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office
Director Minnora Bishop
Department of Juvenile Justice
Captain Mathew Campion
Cape Coral Police Department
Commander Michael Castaing
St. Augustine Police Department
Major Adrian Cummings
Miami-Dade Police Department
Assistant Special Agent in Charge Charles Dickson
Florida Department of Law Enforcement
Captain Joseph Fulghum
Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office
Colonel Michael Hannaford
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
Major Jenny McCook
Broward Sheriff's Office
Captain Justin Minser
Winter Haven Police Department
Captain Shannon Peterson
Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office
Major Joseph Prato
Florida Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services
Captain Bobby Russell
Polk County Sheriff's Office
Captain Jason Sayre
Clermont Police Department
Captain LaKisha Snow
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office
For Further Information Contact:
FDLE Office of Public Information
(850) 410-7001
