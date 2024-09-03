Red Owl Boxing and Brinx.TV Join Forces on the Inaugural Brinx Cup Tournament

The Four-Man Tournament Takes Center Stage at BOXFEST X on Friday, September 6 at 8:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. CT

Red Owl Boxing’s commitment to grassroots growth, local talent, and community is a perfect fit. We’re thrilled to help expand their passionate fanbase and kick off the Brinx Cup Tournament.” — John Brenkus, founder and CEO, Brinx.TV

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Red Owl Boxing will join forces with Brinx.TV, a rising platform for the next generation of sports entertainment programming, to present the inaugural Brinx Cup Tournament, starting Friday, Sept. 6 at BOXFEST X at Red Owl Boxing’s Owl’s Nest Arena in Houston. The four-man junior welterweight tournament features four up-and-coming prospects, three of whom enter with undefeated records. Both Brinx Cup Tournament fights will be available free and live on the Brinx.TV app as part of the fight-five event beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. CT.

The Brinx Cup Tournament will pit Elijah Williams (8-1, 3 KOs) against Najeem Johns (5-0, 4 KOs) and a battle of undefeated fighters Randy Zazueta Medina (4-0, 2 KOs) and Dion Jones (6-0, 6 KOs). Each fight will be six rounds and contested in the 140-pound weight class. The winners will face each other on Friday, November 1 at BOXFEST XII in Houston.

“When we saw what Red Owl Boxing was all about, we knew it was a great fit for us,” said John Brenkus, founder of Brinx.TV “Red Owl is dedicated to growing the sport from a grassroots level, showcasing local talent, and building a great community for both fighters and fans. This is how you grow a sport, and we’re excited to help them grow their devoted fanbase.”

“We are excited to partner with John Brenkus and the incredible team at Brinx. TV as we kick off the inaugural Brinx Cup Tournament at BOXFEST X,” said Gabriel Fanous, Founder & CEO of Red Owl Boxing. “Red Owl Boxing and Brinx share a similar vision on how to produce innovative content for the next generation of sports fans, and we look forward to partnering to deliver on that vision on September 6 in Houston.”

BOXFEST X will feature five total fights on the main card at 8;30 p.m. EST/7:30 p.m. CST, which will be headlined by a battle of undefeated welterweight prospects as Thanjhae Teasley (10-0, 4 KOs) faces Selassie Bey (8-0, 8 KOs) in an eight-round fight. In the co-main event, undefeated Ephraim Bui (9-0, 8 KOs) faces Yusniel Abrahante (6-1, 1 KO) in an eight-round bout in the flyweight division. In addition to the two Brinx Cup Tournament matchups, Troy Nash (2-0, 2 KOs) will take on Jarod Grant (1-0) in a four-round junior lightweight fight to open the night of action.

Red Owl Boxing owns and operates the state-of-the-art sports performance facility which features seating for more than 1,500 with a modern flare that includes VIP experiences and unique ringside seating. The “Owl’s Nest” is a full-service hospitality venue with high-end sound, lighting and screens for a premier in-arena experience. The venue is outfitted with cutting-edge production for seamless streaming and television presentations. For more information on Red Owl Boxing and to purchase tickets, visit www.redowlboxing.com. Fans can follow Red Owl Boxing on X, Instagram and YouTube.

ABOUT RED OWL BOXING

Red Owl Boxing is a media company that specializes in delivering world-class events from its state- of-the-art sports facilities in the United States and Canada. Red Owl Boxing aims to bring structure to boxing’s middle class by highlighting tomorrow’s future stars and contenders in action-packed fights. Red Owl Boxing launched in 2021 by Canada-based entrepreneur Gabriel Fanous who owns and operates cutting-edge event spaces in Houston, Texas, and Brampton, Ontario, both of which provide premier event experiences and hospitality packages.

Click here if you’re interested in learning more about being featured on the BOX FEST series.

ABOUT BRINX. TV

The Kingdom of Awesomeness

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.