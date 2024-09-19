Brinx.TV Doubles Down on Strategy To Amplify Fringe Sports and Their Passionate Communities

Guaranteed Audience. Unskippable Content. BrinxTV: The Kingdom of Awesomeness

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BRINX.TV, a leader in content creation on its innovative “Free-To-Play Broadcast Platform,” is pleased to share the success of its strategy to highlight fringe sports. From freestyle trampoline to niche sports with dedicated followings, BRINX TV aims to support athletes and fans alike.

In recent months, BRINXTV has made significant investments in various leagues, enhancing the landscape for niche sports. Partnerships with organizations like the American Cornhole League, AWA Wiffle Ball League, World Downhill Skateboarding Championships, F1H2O Powerboat Racing, and MotoSurf reflect this commitment. By supporting these leagues and introducing initiatives to increase their visibility, BRINX TV is helping to reshape the perception of these sports.

A notable initiative is BRINX TV's title sponsorship of a boxing match focused on promoting women’s combat sports, highlighting a commitment to gender equity in athletics. The introduction of the Brinx Cup will also enhance prize money and raise the profile of these leagues, illustrating BRINX TV’s goal of increasing recognition for diverse athletic disciplines.

While mainstream sports like the NFL receive considerable media attention in the U.S., BRINX TV acknowledges the vast, untapped global audience for niche sports. Research suggests that the aggregated global audiences for these sports often rival those of mainstream leagues.

“Every sport has a niche audience,” said John Brenkus, Founder of BRINX TV. “The more unique the sport, the more passionate its fans become when given the platform they deserve. At BRINX TV, we are focused on showcasing these athletes and communities on a global stage.”

With around 8 billion people in the world, and only 4.23% residing in the U.S., BRINX TV’s global perspective differentiates it from U.S.-centric media outlets. The trampoline industry, projected to reach $4 billion by 2026, exemplifies the potential of niche sports, and BRINX TV is involved in supporting this growth.

BRINX.TV: The Kingdom of Awesomeness aims to create a space where individuals, from children to enthusiasts, can engage with the sports they enjoy, regardless of how niche they may be.

