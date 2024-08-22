The American Cornhole League and Brinx.TV Reach Muti-Year Broadcast Agreement

Brinx.TV to begin streaming ACL Content Across their Platform

Cornhole's popularity has surged thanks to the ACL's efforts. Partnering with them was an easy decision, and we're thrilled to collaborate with the ACL Welcome to the Kingdom of Awesomeness” — John Brenkus, founder and CEO, Brinx.TV

ROCK HILL, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Cornhole League is thrilled to announce they have partnered with Brinx.TV as the “Official Free-To-Play Broadcast Platform of the American Cornhole League.” Brinx.TV is also introducing the Brinx Cup presented by Brinx.TV, with top ACL pros competing all season long to take home the trophy.

The non-exclusive deal will cover the next five seasons of ACL competition through 2028, with the first Brinx Cup being held this coming weekend (August 23-August 25) at Spencer Mackenzie’s “The Throwdown” in Ventura, California

Since launching in 2016 the ACL has become one of the fastest growing sports in the world. The league’s

tagline “Anyone can play, anyone can win,” along with its ability to be played anywhere, has the league on a fast track for success. The ACL hosts a variety of pro and amateur events. The ACL’s strong sponsor support includes backyard.com, Bush’s, Seagram’s, Corn Nuts, and Mike’s Hard Lemonade.

Founded by 6-time Emmy Award winner John Brenkus, Brinx.TV is a pioneering sports and entertainment platform that combines high-quality production with unique fan engagement. As the "rewardiest" FAST Channel & Influencer Network, Brinx.TV connects brands with fans across various sports and entertainment venues.

The Kingdom of Awesomeness. Brinx.TV, a popular US-based platform featuring fringe sports and entertainment, delivers high-quality live broadcasts, original programming, and on-demand videos with engaging content, all centered around its unique betting interface.

“We’re extremely excited to partner with Brinx.TV to expand our broadcast offerings and allow cornhole to reach an even larger audience,” said Stacey Moore, Founder of American Cornhole League. “Additionally, the Brinx Cup will serve as yet another title ACL pros can strive for – who doesn’t want to take home a trophy?”

“I’ve been watching as the popularity of cornhole has absolutely exploded over the past few years, driven by the enormous efforts of the ACL,” added John Brenkus, founder of Brinx.TV. “So when we had the opportunity to work with them, it was an absolute no brainer to work out a partnership – we’re tremendously excited to be aligned with the ACL.”

The American Cornhole League hosts competition and tournaments across the amateur, collegiate, and pro ranks with thousands of players taking part every year. For additional information on how to participate visit iplaycornhole.com.

About the American Cornhole League

The American Cornhole League is the worldwide governing body for professional, competitive, and recreational cornhole. The ACL provides the premier cornhole engagement experience by setting the standards for cornhole technology, media, and equipment. For more information on the ACL, visit www.iplaycornhole.com. Anyone can play, anyone can win!

About Brinx.TV:

The Kingdom of Awesomeness

