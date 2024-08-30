Intuity Medical shutdown: SVD to auction off assets from Fremont facility
Silicon Valley Disposition (SVD) will be conducting a series of online auctions for the assets of Intuity Medical starting September 10–12, 2024FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Intuity Medical auctions feature High-End Research and Development Instruments, CNC Machine Tools, Electronic Test and Measurement, a Fully-Loaded and State-of-the-Art Assembly Line/System, Fisnar F4200N.1 Benchtop Robots, NEW Toman ThermoSonics 2020 Thermal Assembly Systems, Facility Support, and much more.
September 10–12
Intuity Medical #1 Online Catalog link (register to bid here):
https://svdisposition.hibid.com/catalog/572411/intuity-medical
Intuity Medical #1 Sale Details:
https://svdisposition.com/auction-detail?id=670
September 24–26
Intuity Medical #2 Online Catalog link (register to bid here):
https://svdisposition.hibid.com/catalog/573990/intuity-medical--2
Intuity Medical #2 Sale Details:
https://svdisposition.com/auction-detail?id=671
Featured assets include:
Kahle Custom Continuous Motion Assembly Lines
Rychiger Filling and Sealing Machine Model: CB250
ORICS Rotary Filling & Sealing Machine Model: R-50-1UP
ORICS Filling And Sealing Machine Model: R-20-8-UP
Keyence 3-Axis CO2 Laser Maker Model: ML-Z9610
(3) Epson SCARA Robots Model: T3-401S
Shibuya Hoppmann Feeder System w/ Vertical Exit
(4) 2020 Toman ThermoSonics Thermal Assembly System
(4) Herrmann Ultrasonic Welding Machine Model: HIQ SOLID SDM
Herrmann Ultrasonic Welding Machine Model: VE SLIMLINE VARIO
(2) Fisnar Benchtop Robots Model: F4200N.1
RPM Automated Case Packing Machine
Axon Convective Heat Shrink Sleeve Tunnel Model: EZ-24-BR2
PM Servo Driven Forming Machine Model: PMC-2000S
Axon Low to Mid-Speed Applicator Model: EZ-130
(6) Accuplace Automatic Film Adhesive & Label Applicator Model: RM3065
Kahle 899 CAD 550 Electrical Cabinets
Leak Test Stations
Mobile Metro Racks
Dorner Conveyor Model: 2200
Keyence Optical Dimension Measuring System Model: IM-7020
Renishaw, Brown & Sharpe CMM Motorized Probe Head With Station Model: PH10T
Optical Gaging Products Smartscope Flash Video Measuring Machine Model: Smartscope Flash
Kitamura CNC Machine
YSI Biochemistry Analyzer Model: 2500
Molecular Devices Micro Plate Reader w/ PC Model: SpectraMax® ABS Plus
Rychiger Top & Bottom Sealing Machines
Tree Machine Tool Vertices CNC Machine Model: Journeyman 310
Acra Turn Milling Kathe Model: LC-1340G
Instron Tensile Tester Model: 5544
Roman Tool Corporation Thermo Assembly Machine Model: TAS2020
Toman ThermoSonics Thermal Heat Staking Assembly Model: TBY079H
PreSens Fiber Optic Oxygen Meter Model: Microx 4
Isaac Leak Tester Model: HD
Mitutoyo Microscope Model: Tool Makers Microscope
Tektronix Oscilloscopes Model: TDS 1012
IAC Industries Worktables W/ Shelves
For more information, visit svdisposition.com
Manuel Padilla
Silicon Valley Disposition
mpadilla@svdisposition.com
