Intuity Medical shutdown: SVD to auction off assets from Fremont facility

Silicon Valley Disposition (SVD) will be conducting a series of online auctions for the assets of Intuity Medical starting September 10–12, 2024

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Intuity Medical auctions feature High-End Research and Development Instruments, CNC Machine Tools, Electronic Test and Measurement, a Fully-Loaded and State-of-the-Art Assembly Line/System, Fisnar F4200N.1 Benchtop Robots, NEW Toman ThermoSonics 2020 Thermal Assembly Systems, Facility Support, and much more.September 10–12Intuity Medical #1 Online Catalog link (register to bid here):Intuity Medical #1 Sale Details:September 24–26Intuity Medical #2 Online Catalog link (register to bid here):Intuity Medical #2 Sale Details:Featured assets include:Kahle Custom Continuous Motion Assembly LinesRychiger Filling and Sealing Machine Model: CB250ORICS Rotary Filling & Sealing Machine Model: R-50-1UPORICS Filling And Sealing Machine Model: R-20-8-UPKeyence 3-Axis CO2 Laser Maker Model: ML-Z9610(3) Epson SCARA Robots Model: T3-401SShibuya Hoppmann Feeder System w/ Vertical Exit(4) 2020 Toman ThermoSonics Thermal Assembly System(4) Herrmann Ultrasonic Welding Machine Model: HIQ SOLID SDMHerrmann Ultrasonic Welding Machine Model: VE SLIMLINE VARIO(2) Fisnar Benchtop Robots Model: F4200N.1RPM Automated Case Packing MachineAxon Convective Heat Shrink Sleeve Tunnel Model: EZ-24-BR2PM Servo Driven Forming Machine Model: PMC-2000SAxon Low to Mid-Speed Applicator Model: EZ-130(6) Accuplace Automatic Film Adhesive & Label Applicator Model: RM3065Kahle 899 CAD 550 Electrical CabinetsLeak Test StationsMobile Metro RacksDorner Conveyor Model: 2200Keyence Optical Dimension Measuring System Model: IM-7020Renishaw, Brown & Sharpe CMM Motorized Probe Head With Station Model: PH10TOptical Gaging Products Smartscope Flash Video Measuring Machine Model: Smartscope FlashKitamura CNC MachineYSI Biochemistry Analyzer Model: 2500Molecular Devices Micro Plate Reader w/ PC Model: SpectraMaxABS PlusRychiger Top & Bottom Sealing MachinesTree Machine Tool Vertices CNC Machine Model: Journeyman 310Acra Turn Milling Kathe Model: LC-1340GInstron Tensile Tester Model: 5544Roman Tool Corporation Thermo Assembly Machine Model: TAS2020Toman ThermoSonics Thermal Heat Staking Assembly Model: TBY079HPreSens Fiber Optic Oxygen Meter Model: Microx 4Isaac Leak Tester Model: HDMitutoyo Microscope Model: Tool Makers MicroscopeTektronix Oscilloscopes Model: TDS 1012IAC Industries Worktables W/ ShelvesFor more information, visit svdisposition.com

