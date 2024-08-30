Submit Release
Nonpublic Systems Reporting Guidance 2024-2025

Nonpublic Systems Reporting Guidance for 2024-2025 has been posted to the Nonpublic Resources webpage: https://www.education.ne.gov/dataservices/nonpublic/

This guidance document provides information for Nonpublic System data reporting; including a comprehensive list of specific collections (such as ADVISER Person ID, Staff Reporting and Nonpublic Curriculum) which Nonpublic Systems are required to complete throughout the school year.

Additionally, a helpful presentation and recording have been added for annual data reporting assistance.

