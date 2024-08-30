MDC Sept. 20 virtual program to focus on aesthetic appeal of native wildflowers

Body

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Flowers that are native to this region can be just as beautiful as exotic species and native bloomers usually require a lot less maintenance to grow.

If you think planting non-native flowers is the only way to have colorful flower beds, get ready to have your mind changed at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) free virtual program “Native Plants: Wild Color Palettes.” This program, which will be Sept. 20 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center. At this program, MDC Naturalist Jordanya Raos will suggest native wildflower combinations that can provide an array of color to your flowerbeds throughout the growing season. In addition to being pleasing to the human eye, these plants also provide valuable habitat for pollinating insects. This program is open to all ages. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/202656

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters. This program will also be an opportunity to get information about the native plant sale at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center on Oct. 5.

MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center is located at 4601 S. Nature Center Way. People wanting more information about this program or other upcoming events at the nature center can call 417-888-4237. People can also call this number to get signed up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins about upcoming programs at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center and other nearby MDC facilities.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.