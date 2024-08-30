Learn how to identify edible plants at MDC virtual program on Sept. 18

Body

JOPLIN, Mo. – Knowing how to find edible plants and how to prepare them in a camping situation can add enjoyment for those who like their camping trips to be simple and primitive. This knowledge may also be useful in emergency situations, too.

People can learn how to forage in the wild at the Sept. 18 Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) virtual program “Outdoor Survival: Bushcraft Series – Foraging.” This online program will be from noon-1 p.m. and is being put on by the staff at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/199954

At the Sept. 18 program, MDC Conservation Educator Andy Rhodes will explain how to identify and use specific wild plants while camping or in an emergency situation. While these skills can be used to add unique flavors to your dinner table as well, this program is focused on camping and emergency situations.

Though this program is free, registration is required. People must register so a program link can be sent to them.

MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center is located at 201 W. Riviera Drive in Joplin. People can stay informed about upcoming programs at the facility by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about the Sept. 18 program or about how to sign up for text alerts from the Shoal Creek Center can call 417-629-3434.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.